Incentives are once again reducing the price of the Jeep Gladiator for some buyers. The latest enticement is a loyalty bonus for existing Jeep owners that slices $1,000 off the pickup's price, according to Cars Direct. Eligible customers will receive a coupon for the offer either electronically or in the mail. The incentive runs through January 2, so there's time to make a decision.

If there's a downside to this offer, it's that the incentive excludes the range-topping Rubicon trim. Someone could apply the discount to the Sport, Sport S, or Overland grades, though.

Cars Direct notes that its database show that dealers are rarely stocking base variants with few options. The average asking price for a new Gladiator is around $40,000.

At launch, Jeep offered attractive lease rates on the Gladiator, including as little as $143 a month for 24 months and 10,000 miles per year. Those offers ended in September.

Research shows that Gladiator buyers order even more Mopar accessories than someone purchasing a Wrangler. Folks getting the truck get an average of $1,000 in extra equipment, versus $800 for the SUV. Third-party aftermarket firms are also taking advantage of the popularity of modifying the truck things like overlanding equipment.

Next year, the Gladiator will get the Wrangler's new 3.0-liter V6 diesel as an option. The engine produces 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. Regardless of the trim level, the diesel-powered model gets Dana 44 heavy-duty axles. The company charges $6,000 for the powerplant in the Wrangler, and it seems safe to suspect a similar price premium on the pickup.