Believe it or not, the Ford Flex is still around. While reports from 2016 suggest it will be discontinued sometime in 2020, it’s still on sale and is more affordable than ever this month. After the first wave of rebates last month, Ford is introducing larger discounts in October, which could save you up to $5,000 from the MSRP.

As FordAuthority reports, the exact incentives are as follow:

Cash offer: $2,500 Customer Cash + $500 Select Inventory Customer Cash + $2,000 Bonus Cash = $5,000 Total Cash Allowance

Only applicable to AWD Limited models

Finance offer: $2,000 Bonus Cash + 1.9 percent APR for 60 months

This Ford Flex discount requires Ford Credit financing and is good thru October 31st, 2019

2019 Flex Limited: $3,500 retail incentive, may require Ford Credit financing

It’s important to note that the full $5,000 discount is only applicable to the flagship Limited trim level equipped with all-wheel drive. Also, the offer may require Ford Credit financing and is available until October 31. It can’t be combined with any kind of other special offers, finance, and lease.

The 2019 model year is probably going to be the final year of production for the wagon-looking SUV and Ford is trying to give the model one last boost in sales before it goes off the assembly lines. During the third quarter of this year, the Blue Oval company shifted 5,574 units of the Flex in the United States, roughly seven percent down compared to the same period in 2018. Interestingly, in Q1 and Q2 of 2019, the Flex was up on sales and Q3 is the model’s first fall during the last nine months.