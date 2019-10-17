Do you remember the Bugatti Vision GT concept that was revealed back in 2015? Initially, it was the French company’s virtual entry into Playstation’s Gran Turismo game but eventually, a one-off prototype was also built. It was then exhibited at several auto shows and gatherings, and was finally sold to a customer in Los Angeles in 2017. This particular car is the star in Supercar Blondie’s latest video on YouTube.

If you think of the concept car as just a hardcore Chiron, you are wrong. Bugatti built it as the ultimate track beast with a design inspired by two-time Le Mans 24 Hour winner the Bugatti Type 57G and you can see its shapes are… unlike anything other in the automotive industry. This car now has a brand new engine, shared with the Chiron. Yes, it’s that monstrous W16 motor that pumps out 1,650 horsepower (1,230 kilowatts) and 1,165 pound-feet (1,579 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo creation showcased [video]

95 Photos

And if you think all these dramatic and futuristic shapes are just for show, you are wrong again. Bugatti says the Vision GT is the brand’s “dream” track car and every single line is there to generate downforce. It’s about cornering and not top speed records – too much wing for that.

The idea behind the interior is rather interesting, too. There’s a massive central display that combines the picture from three rearview cameras to create a single detailed image that shows what’s behind the car. Simply put, you don’t have to turn your head around and watch in the side mirrors, just keep your eyes on the track, steering wheel, and display.

If you envy the owner of this one-of-a-kind supercar, just think about that for a second. Every oil change costs towards $20,000 and a new set of Michelin racing slicks will set you back another $93,000. Doesn’t sound that good now, right?