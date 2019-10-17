As far as car accidents go, this one is certainly interesting. In fact, it’s a stretch to even call this an accident, considering this pickup went full-send into the roof of a house. Amazingly, nobody was seriously hurt in this crazy crash, but yes, the driver of the truck was taken into police custody. More on that in a bit.

The crash occurred on October 12 in Beloit, Wisconsin, late in the afternoon. Reddit user Ein_The_Pup shared this story with the world, and also granted us permission to share these photos showing what could happen if a Ram 1500 was used as the world’s biggest lawn dart. According to the Beloit Daily News, the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the road, skipped through a ditch, and launched like the Duke boys trying to give Roscoe the slip. Unlike Bo and Luke, 37-year-old Pieter Bruner – the driver allegedly at the wheel of the truck – didn’t quite clear the house.

Gallery: Truck Crashes Through Roof

4 Photos

Photo Credit: Ein_The_Pup

In fact, reports say the truck crashed through the roof and landed just a few feet from Joe Nyre, who was watching a football game in his garage at the time. Speaking to Channel 3000 / News 3 Now on YouTube, Nyre said the driver didn’t know what happened or where he was. In such a situation, we suspect in my roof would be a difficult answer for anyone to grasp, even the sharpest among us of sound mind and awareness.

As you can probably surmise, Bruner reportedly wasn’t of sound mind and awareness at this particular moment. The Beloit Daily News says the driver was arrested for multiple offenses, including operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, and reckless driving. Apparently, tests are still pending so there's some question with regards to being under the influence. The photos, however, are pretty damning for the reckless driving charge.

As for the damage to Nyre's home, there are no estimates of cost but suffice to say, extracting a truck from a roof and repairing the hole probably isn’t cheap. At least nobody was hurt in this most bizarre incident.