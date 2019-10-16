Go crazy on options and you'll pay double the Taycan's base price.

When Porsche unveiled its all-electric Taycan earlier this year in Turbo and Turbo S guise, people were impressed with just about everything except the price. With a starting figure of $153,310 and a slathering of options to take you well past $200,000, it’s very expensive. As such, when Porsche revealed the entry-level Taycan 4S with a sub-four-second 0-60 time and a $103,800 starting price, the world of EV supercars seemed a bit more attainable. As with any Porsche, however, the optional extras can add up in a hurry.

With the Taycan 4S configurator up and running, we jumped in for our traditional most expensive survey and we won’t pull any punches. With no less than $90,720 in options, you could buy base Taycan, a Tesla Model S Long Range, and still have enough to buy a secondhand first-generation Boxster. All total, we elevated the 4S to $195,870, and with the sheer number of options and combinations that Porsche offers, it’s quite possible we missed a few pricier selections.

We’ll spare you the pain of listing every single option we selected (which includes a $560 leather wallet for the owners manual) and detail the highlights. It actually starts off with two must-have items totaling $2,610 – the fixed panoramic roof and mobile charger connect – and they’re must-have because Porsche actually forces you to take them. As such, the Taycan 4S doesn’t really start at $103,800, but $106,410. Porsche explained that these are required items at launch, so if you can be patient and want an absolute barebones Taycan, you can get it later.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S

From there, the rabbit hole goes very deep. The Premium Package with Burmester sound system dings you for $10,570 (the sound system alone is $5,810) and the Performance Package is another $6,430. Mind you, that doesn’t include the Ceramic Composite Brakes – that will cost an additional $9,970. Nor does the Performance Package include the 93 kW/h performance battery, which is an extra $6,580.

Those packages give you a fair amount of the interior and tech upgrades available, though you’ll still pay $4,760 for the InnoDrive system with adaptive cruise control. That price also includes the heated steering wheel with carbon fiber trim and the full leather interior. The pricey 18-way adaptive seats aren’t part of the Premium Package, but it’s actually more expensive to go with the 14-way seats that offer memory, ventilation, and massaging functions. Such pampering costs $1,930, and if you want that extra passenger-side display screen, you’ll pay $1,130 for it.

As for aesthetics, all exterior finishes save for white or black are an extra $800 except for Carmine Red, which costs $3,150 so you know that’s what we chose. The 21-inch wheels with carbon fiber blades are no less than $8,770, and the Sport Design Package with black trim costs $6,040. Inside, carbon fiber trim is a $2,460 addition, and you can even have personalized door sill guards in matte carbon fiber, but it requires $4,060. After all that, should you wish to have the Porsche Experience delivery in either Los Angeles or Atlanta, it’s an extra $500.

We told you it adds up quick, and these are just the highlights. Figure in accessories such as covers, cloths, and special luggage, and you can easily clear $200,000. Jump into the Taycan configurator at the source link below, and see if there’s anything we missed on this EV adventure.

Source: Porsche