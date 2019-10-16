The 2019 SEMA Show is coming up fast, and there are always amazing machines and impressive projects worthy of attention. This year our interest is piqued by a particular creation that’s rather ambitious, and by that, we mean epic on a galactic scale. That’s because it involves an Italian supercar, American V8 power, a manual transmission turning the rear wheels, and the craziest thing of all – fire.

Folks who follow B is for Build on YouTube know what we’re talking about. For the last few months, the channel has been filled with clips showing a 2015 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 getting fresh body panels and a monster twin-turbo LS V8 good for 1,500 horsepower ... at the wheels. That’s right, this Lambo is ditching its high-revving V10 for a single-cam V8 built in Texas, but before you go screaming sacrilege, know that this car shouldn’t even exist in the first place. Four months ago it was literally a smoking mess, having burnt to the point where the engine was barely recognizable, never mind salvageable. By all rights, this Lamborghini was dead.

Enter Chris Steinbacher, the man behind B is for Build. He wanted to create a unique Lambo, and this burnt-out shell proved to be a good starting point despite the carnage. The channel chronicles the project from the beginning – and we do mean very beginning – and it progresses through the big 7.0-liter V8’s installation in the rebuilt chassis. An Audi R8 manual gearbox handles the shifting, and aside from the litany of custom bodywork courtesy of a design by Khyzyl Saleem, the reborn Lamborghini wears panels taken from a Huracán Super Trofeo.

The YouTube channel leaves off with the engine going into the car, but judging by the press photo we received, the V8-powered Huracán is dialed in and it’s quite the looker – especially when you consider this was a burnt shell just a few months ago. The car will make its official debut at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 5.