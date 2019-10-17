Ford is showing off what the aftermarket can do to its Escape, Explorer, and Expedition. The Blue Oval plans to bring a handful of custom variants of its recently redesigned models to the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, Nevada next month. The eight vehicles on display show off various ways enthusiasts might attempt to personalize Ford’s compact and mid-size crossovers and full-size SUV.

It’s no surprise that the newest members of the Blue Oval’s pack, the Escape and Explorer, each receive three very different workovers, whereas the older Expedition garners just two custom variants.

The subtlest looking of the trio is the tongue-twisting LGE-CTS Motorsports Urban Escape, which sits on Eibach lowering springs and a set of 20-inch TSW Petrol P6A wheels wearing BFGoodrich Advantage T/A Sport rubber. Ford Accessories roof racks with Yakima mounts complete the look. Meanwhile, a Borla cat-back exhaust promises an increase in exhaust noise, if not overall performance, from the Escape’s 250-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

Next on the docket is the Air Design USA Escape Sport Hybrid. The head-turner of the group, the Air Design USA Escape Sport Hybrid wears a two-tone white and black paint scheme and sports flared fenders, silver (likely faux) skid plates, and 20-inch Forgiato Flow 001 wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Verde tires. There’s also a portable fridge inside to keep beverages as cool as the crossover’s looks.

The MAD Industries Escape is arguably the most dynamic looking of the three Escapes that Ford is displaying at SEMA. Like the LGE-CTS Motorsports Urban Escape, the MAD Industries Escape includes Eibach lowering spring and Ford Accessories roof racks, however, in this case, the latter bit mates with a Yakima bike carrier. Additionally, the crossover sits on 21-inch Rotiform OZR wheels wearing a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

Predictably, Ford let the aftermarket do its thing on the new, rear-drive-based Explorer, as well, with Blood Type Racing leaving its mark on the Explorer Hybrid and CGS Performance Products and Prefix each taking a stab at the Explorer ST.

The Blood Type Racing Explorer Hybrid boasts a 0.5 inch lift kit, a Ford Performance skid plate, 20-inch Ace Alloy AFF09, Toyo Tires Open Country A/T II tires, and a Borla cat-back exhaust. Further helping the gasoline-electric crossover stand out are various dark chrome exterior accents, Ford Accessories roof racks, and a Yakima carrier.

Meanwhile, the CGS Performance Products Explorer ST enhances the most sporting Explorer trim with a custom Borla cat-back exhaust system, 24-inch Savini wheels wrapped in equally large Pirelli P-Zero tires. Exterior changes include a gray paint job and red details along the roof and lower body sides of the SUV.

Like CGS Performance Products, the Prefix Explorer started life as a run-of-the-mill ST model. Set to serve as the pace car for the 2020 Trans Am race series, the Prefix Explorer ST includes a lowered ride height, attractive 20-inch GWG wheels wearing a set of Michelin tires, a Ford Performance skid plate, a Whelen emergency signal, and Recaro Cross Sportster ORV seats.

Finally, the Expedition is given the SEMA treatment courtesy of MAD Industries and Good Boy Daisy LifeStyle. Starting with an Expedition Max, MAD Industries adds a performance kit from Whipple, Icon Dynamics Stage 2 coilover suspension kit, Fuel Forged FF-45 22-inch, grippy Nitto Ridge Grappler rubber, PowerStop Z36 brake rotors, and a set of carbon-ceramic brake pads. The result is an Expedition that’s truly ready to explore the outdoors.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is the Good Boy Daisy LifeStyle Expedition, which sheds the off-road-ruggedness of the MAD Industries Expedition for more on-road friendly looks. Like the MAD Industries Expedition, the Good Boy Daisy LifeStyle Expedition includes a performance kit from Whipple. Things are taken up a notch, though, by way of a Borla exhaust and 24-inch Forgiato wheels. Additionally, this custom Expedition includes Zoom Q8 video cameras and Sennheiser microphones, as well as a QSC TouchMix 8 digital mixer.

Keep an eye out for our coverage of the SEMA Show to see and learn more about the crossovers and SUVs Ford plans to display at the November event.