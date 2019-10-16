Here’s a hot item straight from the bizzaro news desk. The Ford Expedition has 15 cup holders, ensuring that – even when packed with seven passengers – each person has access to not one, but two drinks. Packing SUVs with cup holders isn’t anything new for the American market, but for reasons we don’t quite understand, Ford has partnered with Dr Pepper to create an Expedition-themed 15-pack of soda. You know, one can for each cup holder, because Ford apparently wants to promote … the Expedition’s cup holders?

Believe it or not, that’s not the part we don’t understand. On the Dr Pepper package, you’ll find the phrase “We didn’t include 15 cup holders just for you to buy a 12 pack.” It’s true that Dr Pepper sells cans in a 12 pack, but you can buy a 15 pack of plastic bottles pretty as you please. Does this mean the bottles won’t fit the Expedition’s arsenal of cup holders? Or, is Ford suggesting aluminum cans are somehow superior to bottles, which come with a convenient cap so your 15 cup holders don’t become reservoirs of sticky soda slime? Is it possible we’re really overthinking this?

Gallery: 2020 Ford Expedition

30 Photos

Believe it or not, that’s still not the part we don’t understand because we get it – this is a promo for the Expedition. In a press release (yes, Ford actually issued a press release about this) we’re told that these special 15 packs were given away at the Oklahoma vs. Texas college football game, which took place last weekend. Apparently you can’t buy this special 15 pack, because, you know, promoting your king-of-drinks SUV on a national level makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.

So unless you were among the exceedingly small percentage of Ford Expedition owners actually at that Football game, you will be forced to fill your 15 cup holders with plastic Dr Pepper bottles. To Ford's credit, the crazy idea did prompt us to write about it.

It’s all good. SUV cup holders aren’t filled with soda cans anyway. They’re filled with Starbucks cups.