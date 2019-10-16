Hyundai gives it a lifted suspension, solar panel on the roof, and a whole lot of LEDs.
The Hyundai Veloster Grappler Concept is a completely overhauled version of the hatchback that makes it off-road ready. The wild-looking machine makes its debut at this year's SEMA Show. Unfortunately, there's only a single photo of the custom model at this time.
This Veloster rides on a lifted suspension to boost the ground clearance. In front, there's a custom brush guard with LED lamps attached to it. The hood is now a carbon fiber piece. The rig rides on knobby all-terrain tires that wrap around Method Racing wheels. A Thule roof basket can carry gear and has even more lights on the front, but a Goal Zero removable solar panel also fits inside to provide extra power when on an adventure.
The Grappler Concept has a roll cage on the inside, and a full-sized spare wheel mounts to it. Occupants sit in Recaro seats with houndstooth pattern upholstery. A custom switch pattern allows for control of all the extra exterior lights. The Goal Zero portable power station provides electricity. The interior space also stores a first aid kit, roadside assistance kit, and dome tent.
The only powertrain change that Hyundai mentions is a Borla cat-back exhaust. At this time, the company doesn't mention what engine or transmission the Grappler uses. The existing Veloster N in the United States packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces as much as 275 horsepower (205 kW) and 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters) of torque.
When the Grappler Concept gets a full unveiling, Hyundai needs to release a video showing it driving off-road. A rock-crawling Veloster is such a weird idea that seeing the machine at work would be quite a sight.
Hyundai Veloster Grappler Concept SEMA
Hyundai to Reveal Veloster "Grappler" Concept Vehicle At 2019 SEMA Show
Veloster Grappler Concept is a Rugged and Sporty All-Terrain Compact Ready For Any All-Terrain Adventure
Formidable Off-road Concept Combines Essentials of a Self-contained Command Center with Exceptional Versatility
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2019 – Hyundai will unveil the Veloster “Grappler” concept at the 2019 SEMA show. The Grappler concept boasts increased ground clearance, combining superb approach and departure angles for confident off-roading capability, while custom front and rear brush guards were developed to ensure the Veloster Grappler is protected whenever the terrain turns unpredictable. Oversized all-terrain tires and rally-themed Method Racing® wheels yield a menacing demeanor and functional capability, while Borla® cat-back exhaust components add a visceral audible resonance.
For extra cargo capabilities, a roof-mounted Thule® utility basket includes a high-output lighting system from Baja Designs®. A full host of roof-mounted utility lights allow for versatility on the go.
From high-speed desert off-roading high beams to basecamp work lights, Veloster Grappler is ready for the unexpected from any adventure. The utility basket serves as a base mount for the removable solar panel from Goal Zero®, powering an all-electric portable power station mounted inside the cabin for remote journeys. A custom vinyl exterior body wrap features a ghosted Hyundai-themed livery. Finally, a Seibon® carbon-fiber hood effectively vents excess engine bay heat when things heat up out on the road.
Inside the cabin, the functional ruggedness theme continues. An integrated roll bar provides occupant protection and facilitates mounting for a full-size spare wheel and tire. Further outfitting the interior are traction mats, an oversized utility shovel, a Goal Zero® portable power station, roadside assistance kit, first aid kit, Napier® outdoor dome tent, Scosche® Mounts, Goal Zero® crush lights and premium Recaro® seats finished in a vintage hounds tooth check pattern. Exterior lighting is modulated through a custom-designed switch panel. Hyundai genuine accessories round out the functionality of the vehicle, adding sport pedals, a sport shifter, all-weather mats, ambient footwell lighting and cargo blocks.