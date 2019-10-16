Fancy paint and additional features will cost you $53,690.
The current, fifth-generation Ram 1500 is a fantastic truck. It's racked up all kinds of accolades in its relatively short time on sale, including prestigious North American Truck of the Year honors. But buyers disinterested in shelling out for the advanced new half-ton can still take home its predecessor; the Ram 1500 Classic lives on in the lineup, and it even has a new special edition.
Based on the Ram 1500 Classic Warlock (introduced earlier this year), the new Mojave Sand package plusses up the old-school truck with more style... but not performance. Visual upgrades include a sport performance hood, black-painted 20-inch aluminum wheels, and a Mojave Sand exterior paint job. Improvements to the cabin include black high-back cloth/vinyl performance seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, and a 7.0-inch customizable in-cluster display.
Like all versions of the Ram 1500 Classic, the Mojave Sand package comes in both Quad Cab or Crew Cab configurations, and uses either a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 or an optional 5.7-liter Hemi V8. Both engines come paired to the same TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.
"The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock continues to prove that value never goes out of style," says Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "With the addition of the popular Mojave Sand exterior paint option, this truck will continue to resonate positively with buyers."
Gallery: 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Mojave Sand edition starts at $53,690, not including a $1,895 destination fee. Though, buyers can still pick up the standard Ram 1500 Classic Warlock (pictured above) without the optional package for just $37,040. And it's available in a bunch of colors: Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Diamond Black, Pearl Red, Blue Streak, Billet Silver Metallic, Flame Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Maximum Steel, and Patriot Blue.
Warlock History
In 1976, the first production Dodge Warlock was introduced following the public's positive response to a pickup originally designed as an auto show concept vehicle. The Warlock was a factory-personalized pickup that could "play as hard as it works," according to the period literature, complete with bucket seats, "fancy wheels, fat tires," chrome-plated running boards, real oak sideboards and special gold accent stripes inside and out. Production ran until 1979.
Ram 1500 Classic
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic boasts numerous segment-exclusive features in areas most important to truck buyers. Outstanding ride and handling is accomplished via a unique link-coil rear suspension. Other features, such as RamBox bedside storage, hidden bins and a flat-load floor, offer unique solutions for cargo. New "Classic" badging is located on the front fenders.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock will be produced at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant (Warren, Michigan), which has built more than 12.5 million trucks since it started operations in 1938.