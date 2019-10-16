The Volvo XC40 Recharge arrives as the fully electric version of the brand's compact crossover. It's the brand's first EV with mass availability after previously toying with electrification with vehicles like the C30 Drive Electric.

The XC40 Recharge has a range of over 249 miles (400 kilometers) in the WLTP test cycle. The all-wheel-drive electric powertrain has motors powering each axle and produces a total of 408 horsepower (304 kilowatts). When using a fast charger, the system can recoup 80 percent of the capacity in 40 minutes.

The model looks similar to the XC40 packing a combustion engine but with a few styling tweaks. The grille is now closed, except for a small slit at the bottom. For color contrast, the lower fascia, mirror caps, and roof are black. The exterior is available in the new color Sage Green. The switch to an electric powertrain opens up room under the hood, and there's now a spot for cargo in there.

On the inside, the XC40 Recharge looks largely identical to other models in the range. It adopts Volvo's new Android-powered infotainment system. It includes support for Google Assistant, Google Maps as well as the Google Play Store. Over-the-air updates let the software gain features and improvements over time.

Recharge will be Volvo's branding for its future EVs and plug-in hybrid models. The company intends to introduce a new electric vehicle every year for the next five years. The goal is for EVs to account for 50 percent of global sales by 2025, and the rest would be hybrids.