Crash tests may seem a bit too rude for the unlucky vehicles that are chosen to meet the wall but these procedures help specialists evaluate the safety equipment of modern cars. Not only that, but the results of these crashes provide automakers with valuable information, which helps them with the development of future products. In recent years, crash tests have become more and more important for the entire industry and now even motorhomes and electric sports cars are crashed for science.

Germany’s ADAC, the largest automobile club in Europe with more than 18 million members as of May 2012, has decided to take things to the next level. The organization has crashed two Lego cars, a Bugatti Chiron and a Porsche 911, to see how these brick-built vehicles behave when crashed at 37 miles per hour (60 kilometers per hour). And the results are… “heartbreaking yet addicting and satisfying,” as one of the Facebook users commented under the video.

It turns out that this is way more than just a simple clip for entertainment. ADAC actually tried to find out whether this mini crash tests can replace the actual crash tests. Think of it as a simulator for real-world crash tests. One of the commenters on social media shines more light on the idea:

“As mentioned in German in the video the purpose of this test was to see if simulations can be used instead of crash tests (also for regular cars). They put all 6,000+ elements and their properties in a simulation (see around 1:30) and compared it to the camera images. Conclusion was that the simulations are not good enough yet to replace the actual crash tests.”

Unfortunately, we’ll need to keep crashing real cars to improve safety. The good thing is fewer Lego models will be destroyed.