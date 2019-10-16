A new video might be our first look at the infotainment startup screen for the Ford Bronco. A user on the Bronco 6G forum posted the clip after allegedly discovering it "buried deep in the latest Sync 3.4 software update on an F-150." The animation was purportedly in one of the backend service menus.

The roughly 13-second sequence starts with pebbles rolling down a rocky surface. The stones begin coalescing into a rough shape that eventually transforms into a bucking bronco. The horse's design is similar to the Mustang's famous emblem but in a different pose.

Unfortunately, there's nothing definitively proving that this clip is authentic. However, it would take a lot of effort for someone to render this animation, and there would be little for someone to gain from creating a fake startup sequence.

The Bronco reportedly arrives for the 2021 model year, but the debut date is still a mystery. Info suggests that the SUV packs Ford's 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. In the Ranger pickup, this powerplant makes 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque, while running through a 10-speed automatic gearbox. For better off-road ability, the SUV allegedly has solid front and rear axles. Removable doors and roof panels would let owners enjoy the fresh air while rock crawling.

In addition to the standard Bronco, a smaller vehicle with similarly boxy styling is on the way. This crossover shares its underpinnings with the Ford Escape, and the model's powertrains might carry over, too.