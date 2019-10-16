BMW has been selling a compact sedan smaller than the 3 Series for a few years, but the 1 Series Sedan is only offered in China and Mexico, therefore it’s far from being a global model. To fully go up against the Mercedes CLA around the world, the Bavarians upped their game this week with the unveiling of the 2 Series Gran Coupe. It rides on an evolution of the front-wheel-drive UKL platform underpinning its lesser cousin, and brings a more exciting exterior with more technology inside. These official videos allow us to discover every little detail of the baby four-door coupe.

The promotional films focus on the range-topping M235i xDrive we’re all familiar with already and also on the not-for-America 220d equipped with a turbodiesel 2.0-liter engine. The latter offers 190 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque channeled to the front wheels through an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. The hardware enables the diesel-fueled 2 Series Gran Coupe to complete the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) task in 7.5 seconds before topping out at 146 mph (235 km/h).

While in the U.S. the 228i xDrive variant serves as the base model with 228 hp and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) from a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine, Europe has to settle for a 218i model with a smaller three-cylinder mill. The 1.5-liter engine produces 140 hp and 220 Nm (162 lb-ft), which helps BMW’s smallest Gran Coupe in its entry-level flavor do the sprint in 8.7 seconds and max out at 134 mph (215 kph). The three-cylinder engine can be had with either a six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed, dual-clutch Steptronic.

Essentially a sedan version of the current-generation 1 Series hatchback, the latest entry into BMW’s ever-growing lineup will celebrate its first public appearance next month at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. The market launch for European and U.S. markets is scheduled for March 2020.