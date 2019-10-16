A preview of Ford’s all-electric Mustang-inspired sport utility vehicle could come as early as next month and the automaker is teasing what to expect with a new short video on one of its official Facebook channels. We have our doubts about whether this is the vehicle in question but the short clip is worth watching nevertheless.

Back in August this year, we shared spy photos with the electric SUV but they were depicting a heavily disguised prototype of the model. We couldn’t identify the exact shape and proportions of the Mustang-inspired high-riding vehicle but at least some basic lines were visible.

Comparing the prototype from two months ago with the test car from this new video, there are some similarities and some major differences. If you take a look at the front, for example, you’ll definitely notice the resemblance between the fascias of the two machines. On the other side, the SUV from the video looks a bit larger but the camouflage could be fooling our eyes.

“Ford electric vehicles are coming – and we promise you're in for an exhilarating ride.”

It is widely believed that Ford will show some kind of preview of the model next month and a recent report speculated we might see a concept or even the production vehicle at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show. Ford hasn’t confirmed the reports only saying it “no news to share about any LA Auto Show plans.” Our guess is that the Blue Oval will show some kind of a near-production prototype but we will have to wait a few weeks.

The launch of the Mustang-inspired SUV on the market is scheduled for next year just in time for the 2021 model year. This basically means deliveries won’t start before the second half of 2020.