M Performance Parts enhance athletic character of new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe even further.

Numerous ways for dynamically customising exterior, interior and more.

Munich. Thanks to its combination of expressive design and outstanding brand-typical driving dynamics, the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 7.1 – 4.2 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 162-110 g/km*) has everything it takes to continue the seven-year success story of the BMW Gran Coupe in the compact segment too. In order to accentuate its athletic character even more and tailor the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to the needs and requirements of motorsport-enthusiastic customers, BMW also offers a wide range of M Performance Parts from the date of launch in November 2019.

Developed by BMW M Gmbh experts with their many years of motorsport expertise and countless victories on the world’s race tracks, these components meet the highest requirements with regard to performance, production quality and design. The M Performance Parts are not only visually attractive, but also integral elements of the light-weight construction concept. All components are perfectly matched to the specific character to the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.





Attractive and functional details for more distinctive visual appeal.

A number of individual options enable the customer to enhance the exterior of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to give it even more dynamic looks. The M rear spoiler in high-gloss black not only adds an attractive touch of visual flair, but also optimises the air stream around the car and positively affects driving behaviour thanks to reducing lift. The high-gloss black model inscriptions as well as the round M Performance stainless steel tail pipe finishers with titanium outer pipe and carbon fibre casing enhance the rear view of the car greatly. The high-gloss black mesh-style M front ornamental grille gives the front a highly dynamic look. The Carbon M Performance exterior mirror caps add both discreet yet distinctive details to the side view of the car. Like all carbon fibre components they are hand-crafted, sealed with a clear finish and given a high-gloss polish for an impressive depth effect. The structure, which is so characteristic for this material, makes these carbon-fibre reinforced plastic components very impressive to look at.

Luxurious as well as racing-style interior flair.

The interior of the new BMW 2 Sereis Gran Coupe can also be upgraded with various M Performance Parts. The most distinctive visual detail is the M Performance steering wheel. Its extremely high-grip alcantara handling area features large thumbrests and special underlining. The steering wheel gives the driver the feeling of becoming one with the car, which is essential for dynamic and safe driving. The red centre marking further supports this. Another visual highlight is the silver-grey, hand-sewn cross-stitch on the steering wheel rim. The carbon fibre/alcantara steering wheel trim rounds off the impressive look perfectly. The shift paddles of the M Performance steering wheel can also be ordered in an M Performance version with carbon fibre fabric instead of the standard chrome surface for versions of the BMW 2 Sereis Gran Coupe with 7-speed double-clutch, 8-speed Steptronic or 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission. The sporty-luxurious ambience is rounded off by the M Performance floor mats with M Performance inscription, a pennant in the hallmark M colours and a surround in leather look including decorative seam in contrasting colours.

Top-level dynamic performance thanks to sports brake system.

Not only insiders know that it isn’t engine power alone that leads to success, but above all braking performance. And since this insight from motor racing can also be applied to road use, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe may also be equipped with an M Performance brake system featuring highly distinctive red brake saddles. Its larger, inner-vented and perforated lightweight construction brake discs offer further improved braking response, optimised deceleration even under extreme conditions as well as maximum resilience.

18 and 19 inch complete wheel sets add athletic character.

The 18 inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels and the 19 inch M Performance Double Spoke Styling 555 M complete wheel sets emphasise the sporty character of the BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe. In Jet Black matt they add yet another athletic touch to the car’s sporty visual appeal. An especially charismatic highlight is added in the case of the 19 inch wheel thanks to the burnished finish with matt clear lacquer giving the car a eye-catching bicolour look. The 18 inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheel is also available as a complete winter wheel set. Whoever prefers a bicolour wheel in the cold time of the year too, there is the 18 inch M Performance Double-Spoke 556 M Bicolour light alloy wheel (Cerium Grey, burnished).

Experience the M Performance spirit even when the car is stationary.

The thrilling motorsport atmosphere generated by the M Performance Parts is not only limited to when you are driving the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe but also when you get in and out. For example the M Performance slide set for the LED door projectors is a very eye-catching option, allowing you to project your clear commitment to sporty driving onto the asphalt. The M Performance key holder made of high-quality alcantara with carbon fibre insert builds anticipation for the driving experience to come and makes the look and feel of pure driving pleasure come alive. Thanks to the internal hex screw in M Light Blue, the car key is firmly connected to the holder and therefore effectively protected from being scratched or damaged. The M Performance tyre bags made of high-quality and resilient plastic material not only make storing and transporting the wheels a clean and safe affair, but also bring a racing feel to your garage thanks to their distinctive M Performance design. And each bag is clearly marked so allocating tyres is easy.