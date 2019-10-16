While we’re patiently waiting for Volkswagen to finally introduce the Tiguan R some of us are longing for, the regular version of Wolfsburg’s compact crossover is getting an update for the 2020MY in the United States. Our friends at Cars Direct have managed to get hold of order guide lists that reveal the model year switch comes with more standard equipment and a price hike of up to $675.

Indeed, the entry-level 2020 Tiguan S is going to set you back $25,965 following a $650 increase in the vehicle’s price and another $25 hike in destination charge. VW’s decision to bump pricing for the base model is justified to some extent taking into consideration you do get blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and rear cross-traffic assist as standard. Up until now, these safety systems were bundled into the $450 Driver Assistance Package, so you’re effectively going to pay only $225 more compared to an identically equipped 2019 Tiguan S.

Moving higher up the Tiguan ladder, go for the SE trim and you’ll end up paying $425 more than the year before, while the SEL will be $475 pricier. Interestingly, the flagship SEL Premium R-Line is actually $75 cheaper than it used to be.

One major change brought by the model year transition is VW’s controversial decision to slash bumper-to-bumper warranty from the previous six-year / 72,000-mile plan to only four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. On the flip side, the 2020 Tiguan does have two years’ worth of free routine maintenance, which is not available for the 2019MY.

If you’d rather have the 2019 Tiguan, you’ll be glad to hear dealers are cutting prices by as much as $1,500 in unadvertised cash incentives to clear out remaining stock. Bigger changes will occur next year when the crossover is going to receive a mid-cycle facelift as well as a conceptual high-performance R version that will be followed by a production model in 2021.