The larger grille and chiseled chin look right at home here.

After experimenting with a modernized Ferrari Daytona and a resto-modded C2 Corvette Stingray – not to mention an updated version of the Lamborghini Countach, TheSketchMonkey on YouTube is taking a crack at something more mainstream. There’s an all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee in the works, and the popular SUV is in target for this latest 15-minute makeover.

A New Grand Cherokee Is Coming:

2021 jeep grand cherokee spied 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Spied For The Very First Time
jeeo grand cherokee interior leak 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Interior Leaked?

We’ll get the obvious bit out of the way first. This take on a new Jeep really amounts to a minor facelift. Our sources tell us the next Grand Cherokee will actually be an all-new offering, and spy photos clearly show something radically different beneath heavy camouflage tarps. Beyond that, the SUV is expected to gain a third row, and that means the Grand Cherokee will get a bit bigger on pretty much every front.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Rendering Sketch Monkey

SketchMonkey Jeep Grand Cherokee Rendering
6 Photos
SketchMonkey Jeep Grand Cherokee Rendering SketchMonkey Jeep Grand Cherokee Rendering SketchMonkey Jeep Grand Cherokee Rendering SketchMonkey Jeep Grand Cherokee Rendering SketchMonkey Jeep Grand Cherokee Rendering SketchMonkey Jeep Grand Cherokee Rendering

The interpretation here doesn’t alter the greenhouse or the wheelbase, but it does add a considerably sharper face. TheSketchMonkey also incorporates an extremely popular trend among automakers these days by giving the SUV a larger grille. It’s still the iconic seven-vent design, but it dips a bit further into the completely redesigned lower fascia. The bonkers Grand Cherokee Trackhawk offered some inspiration to the design as well, hence the blacked-out treatment and the wheels. On-road performance is also reflected in the slick roof without any racks, and though it’s quite subtle, the SUV’s primary body line along the side is raised just a bit.

SketchMonkey Jeep Grand Cherokee Rendering
SketchMonkey Jeep Grand Cherokee Rendering

The end-result is certainly a chiseled SUV that might make a good facelift, but we know much more is in store for the Grand Cherokee’s future. It’s expected to ride on a completely new platform sourced from Alfa Romeo, one that should support a range of powertrain options including hybrid and full electrification. That’s not to say internal combustion will disappear – in fact, we suspect the V8 will endure as the Jeep’s range-topping mill.

As for when it will arrive, best estimates right now point to a late-2020 debut for the 2021 model year.

Source: TheSketchMonkey via YouTube