Ford has a lot coming down the development pipeline. One of the more significant products is the Bronco. Ford hopes to pit it against the Jeep Wrangler, a benchmark for off-road SUVs. To do that, Ford needs more than just the Bronco nameplate, though. You see, Wrangler touts its capable off-road trim with a sweet name like Rubicon. Ford needs more than just Bronco, and a new patent filing may hint at what Ford has in mind. According to GM Authority, Ford has filed a trademark for Black Diamond, a term used to mark challenging ski slopes. And Ford isn’t the first to use it either.

When Chevy bid farewell to the Avalanche, it did so with a special edition called Black Diamond. GM used it for one year for the Avalanche’s 2013 model year. But trademarks expire, allowing others to claim it. Then again, there’s a chance Ford may never use the name, even though Ford filed the trademark for “Land motor vehicles, namely, passenger automobiles, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles.”

Ford has filed several trademark filings over the last year, and the Black Diamond one is a bit different from the others. Earlier this year, Ford trademarked Bronco Outer Banks, Bronco Big Bend, and Bronco Sport. Those appear to be complete trims. Ford’s filing for Black Diamond stands alone with no models associated with it. The company could use it for something other than the Bronco, too, or not at all, which does happen.

Ford is expanding its lineup of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, following consumers as they flock to the larger vehicles. The Black Diamond name could be used for a litany of trims, special editions, or something else entirely. We’ll just have to keep an eye out for the name if it shows up anytime soon.