Ford's Raptor range of performance pickups offers plenty of power in a utilitarian package. In this clip, Carwow stages a three-way drag race between the modern F-150 Raptor, the original version, and Europe's Ranger Raptor.

This isn't a fair fight, though, because the new F-150 Raptor gets some extra tuning from Sutton that pushes the output to 520 horsepower (388 kilowatts) and 698 pound-feet (946 Newton-meters) of torque, rather than the stock figures of 450 hp (336 kW) and 510 lb-ft of torque. To make this truck even more interesting, this one is right-hand drive for easier driving in the U.K. The first-gen F-150 Raptor and diesel-powered Ranger Raptor are both stock.

With its massive power advantage, it's not a huge surprise that the tuned Raptor runs away in the drag race, but it also performs well in the braking test, too. What's more shocking is how comparatively slow the Ranger Raptor is. The truck's 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel makes 210 hp (157 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm), and the pickup needs 18.7 seconds to cross the quarter-mile.

The good news is that the Ranger Raptor that's eventually come to America should have quite a bit more power. Rumors point to it getting a version of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that makes 325 hp (242 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque in the version available in the F-150.

If you're not patient enough to wait for the Ranger Raptor to arrive in America, then Hennessey offers the VelociRaptor. It packs a tuned version of the truck's 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that now makes 360 hp (269 kW) and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm).