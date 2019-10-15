Earlier this year, General Motors abandoned the IROC-Z moniker, which basically killed our hopes for a cool Chevrolet Camaro IROC comeback. However, the manufacturer has filed an application to trademark another name from the past, the Groove that was used by Chevrolet for a concept vehicle back in 2007.

First discovered by GM Authority, the application is filed on October 10 this year with the Uruguay Trademark office under the 508826 serial number. It should be used for goods and services category of “automobiles,” which is a pretty standard categorization for a new nameplate trademarked by an automaker.

A quick check at the markets where General Motors sells cars shows the Groove moniker is currently not used by the automaker. Also, as GM Authority points out, the company’s presence in Uruguay is limited to the Chevy brand, which likely means it will be the marque that is going to use the newly registered name.

Back in 2007, Chevrolet released the Groove concept, which had the shape of a tall compact hatchback with a muscular side profile and bold design language. The show car never made it to production but influenced the GMC Granite Concept and the Chevrolet Orlando production minivan, which was sold on the European market.

It’ll be interesting to see what this newly registered name could be used for. Our vague estimation is that General Motors might be preparing a new compact car for Uruguay that could or could not reach Chevy’s showrooms in the United States. Currently, Chevrolet sells the Onix, Prisma, and Cruze compact cars in the South American country, as well as the Tracker compact crossover. Watch this space for an update as soon as we have more information.