The Urus “Super SUV” is without a shadow of a doubt Lamborghini’s obese cash cow at the moment, helping the Italian brand nearly double its sales in the first half of 2019. The baby Lambo has also turned out to be an immense commercial success as the Sant’Agata Bolognese marque has managed to assemble 14,022 Huracans in just five short years. Why is that number important? Because that’s how many Gallardos were built over the model’s entire life cycle of 10 years, from 2003 to 2013.

In other words, the Huracan only needed half the time to match the total production run of its predecessor, with the chassis number 14,022 recently rolling off the assembly line in a lovely Evo coupe guise finished in Grigio Titans as ordered by a customer from South Korea. Unveiled at the beginning of the year, Evo represents the latest and greatest variant of the Huracan, and it has already spawned a Spyder version for those with an appetite for droptop thrills.

Lamborghini isn’t quite done with the Huracan’s development as recent spy images of a camouflaged prototype indicate the V10 supercar could spawn yet another version. The jury is still out as to what that might be, but some are indicating it’ll be a rear-wheel-drive Evo model to please the purists, while others suggest it’s an Evo Performante. Whatever the case may be, it appears the Huracan family will be expanded furthermore sooner or later.

If you’re wondering how sales have been in the first half of the year, Lamborghini managed to move 1,211 units of the Huracan, 649 Aventadors, and a whopping 2,693 Urus SUVs for a grand total of 4,553 units or 96% more than in January – June 2018. With Lambo doing better than ever, it’s no wonder the Volkswagen Group recently refuted those wild rumors about selling off the brand or setting up an initial public offering (IPO).