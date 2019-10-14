Hide press release Show press release

The wait is over: Audi A6 allroad returns to the U.S. in 2020 poised for every possibility



All-new Audi A6 allroad returns following its original introduction in 2000

Offers high versatility and maximum comfort with enhanced capabilities on and off-road enabled by adaptive air suspension

Limited Anniversary Edition offers exterior design elements and exclusive Gavial Green exterior color is available in celebration of original allroad

HERNDON, Va., October 14, 2019 – Following the success and enthusiast fanfare of past generations, the A6 allroad makes its U.S. return in 2020 with a specially tuned adaptive air suspension and quattro® with ultra® technology. The A6 allroad is equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 TFSI® engine that gives it the power to match the vehicle’s versatile character and distinctive design. Whether making first tracks on dirt roads or arriving to opening night at the theatre, the allroad remains the perfect car for any occasion.

Designed for adventure

The dynamic and refined design of the A6 model line is combined with striking off-road enhancements to emphasize the wagon’s distinct character. Wheel arches and rocker panels are painted in Scandium gray matte that contrast the body paint to emphasize rugged elements. For a more refined esthetic, a full-paint option is also available. A wide allroad-specific grille with chrome vertical slats and 20-inch wheels also differentiate the wagon from its sedan counterpart. Alu-optic finish can be found on the standard roof rails, front blade and underbody protection, and the allroad-specific diffuser in the rear, to further complement the Avant design cues of the vehicle.

The inside of the A6 allroad yields a truly premium experience by maintaining the same extensive infotainment range and driver assistance systems that can be found in the A6 sedan. Further premium features include a standard dual pane panoramic sunroof, Ambient LED interior lighting package, and a Bang & Olufsen® 3D Premium Sound System.

The road ahead

A specially tuned adaptive air suspension with controlled damping allows the A6 allroad to switch between on and off-road driving situations, making it ready for the adventure ahead. Ride height is adjusted depending on the mode set using the Audi drive select system and road speed. At its maximum height, the allroad sits 1.8 inches higher than the A6 sedan to enable additional clearance over rugged terrain for a total ground clearance of 7.3 inches. Drivers can choose between six driving modes to best fit nearly any driving scenario.

Auto: provides the most balanced engine and chassis response (5.5 inches of ground clearance)

Comfort: lighter steering feel and smoother throttle input makes smooth and comfortable driving (5.5 inches of ground clearance)

Dynamic: heavier steering feel along with immediate throttle responses and sporty gear changes (-0.6 inches lower)

Individual: driver chooses each setting according to preference

Offroad: provides increased ground clearance (+1.2 inches) at speeds up to 21.7 mph

Lift: provides an additional 0.6 inches of lift above Offroad mode, when traveling under 21.7 mph

The A6 allroad also offers additional standard comfort features including standard hill descent control, tilt angle assist and dynamic all-wheel steering. When negotiating light terrain, the driver can call up a display on the MMI monitor that shows the current tilt angle in the longitudinal and transverse directions – displaying a warning when the vehicle is at risk of tipping over. On a steep slope, the hill descent control limits the speed to a speed decided by the driver and brakes all four wheels selectively and individually as necessary. On loose surfaces the system provides an additional braking wedge in front of the wheel by using a special ABS brake function.

Comfortable meets capable

The 2020 A6 allroad is standard equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter TFSI® engine and Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology that work in tandem to efficiently produce 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The allroad uses a seven-speed S tronic® dual-clutch automatic transmission and standard quattro® with ultra® technology.

Anniversary Edition: celebrating 20 years

The available Anniversary Edition A6 allroad pays homage to the vehicle’s adventurous history by offering an exclusive Gavial Green color option, as well as Sarder brown Valcona leather with Fine Nappa accents. The special Gavial Green color in the modern Avant takes its cues from the Highland Green color of the original A6 allroad model that debuted in 2000. The Anniversary Edition also includes Fine Grain Ash Natural Noble Wood inlays, pedals and footrest in stainless steel, a leather seat base, and leather airbag cap with contrast stitching.

For more information on the 2020 Audi A6 allroad, visit Audi USA.

– End –