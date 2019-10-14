Australian fans of the Ford Mustang who want the 2020 Shelby GT500 may have to shell out some serious cash. According to Cars Guide, the high-powered Mustang won’t come from Ford. Instead, Mustang Motorsport will import and convert the GT500 to right-hand drive. It won’t be cheap, but it also may not happen.

According to the report, Mustang Motorsport wants to import the vehicle; however, the tuner needs a new law passed that would allow variants not sold in the country to be imported and sold there. The company can’t yet take preorders but wants to start bringing cars across ASAP. The right-hand-drive conversion won’t be cheap either, costing customers at least $300,000 and possibly as much as $450,000 in Australia. That’s about $200,000 to $270,000 in U.S. money – and that’s still not cheap.

And it’s not like the Mustang Shelby GT500 starts at what most would call affordable. The GT500, in the U.S., starts at $73,995 with the pricing topping out at an astounding $107,080. That requires ticking a ton of option boxes. But out of the box, the GT500 packs a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 producing 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) with power going to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic from Tremec.

Mustang Motorsport also told Cars Guide that it hopes to also import the GT350, the GT500’s little performance sibling. There’s no timeline as too when the company will begin importing and converting Mustangs; however, it did tell the publication it hopes to start importing the GT350 next year. Those looking to get their hands on one will quickly realize it’s not a cheap endeavor. However, hopefully, Australia can pass the new law and allow high-powered Mustang enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy the most powerful Mustang ever built.