Hide press release Show press release

AM General and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Partner to Develop New Light Tactical Concept Vehicle - Jeep Gladiator XMT

AM General Oct 14, 2019, 07:54 ET





WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading manufacturer of light tactical vehicles, AM General, together with the Jeep Brand of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), today introduced a new light tactical concept vehicle at the Annual Meeting and Exposition of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA). The Jeep Gladiator Extreme Military-Grade Truck (XMT) by AM General is the first phase of a collaboration that reunites two companies whose histories trace back to World War II. In creating the Jeep Gladiator XMT, AM General leveraged the Gladiator's class-leading capabilities and customized the truck to meet global customers' needs for a light-weight military truck.



Jeep Gladiator XMT by AM General military concept truck.



Jeep Gladiator XMT by AM General as a military communications truck is one of many variants that AM General can develop to meet specific customer requirements.



"We are extremely excited to partner with FCA and introduce the Jeep Gladiator Extreme Military-Grade Truck at AUSA," said AM General President and CEO, Andy Hove. "This new venture gives us an opportunity to showcase our expertise in light tactical vehicles and help FCA maximize the Gladiator's global reach and potentially enter new military markets."

AM General identified the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator – the most capable midsize truck ever, with 7,650 pounds of towing capacity and up to 1,600 pounds of payload capacity – as the ideal platform on which to develop the Extreme Military-Grade concept vehicle.

"The Jeep brand has an important military heritage, so we couldn't be happier that AM General expressed interest in creating the Gladiator XMT," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – North America. "The all-new Jeep Gladiator boasts unmatched functionality, versatility and especially capability – including two advanced 4x4 systems, locking differentials, skid plates, tow hooks, and incredible approach, breakover and departure angles – the perfect foundation for this ultra-capable military concept vehicle."

"We're proud to partner with AM General, we look forward to gauging interest and gathering feedback on the Jeep Gladiator XMT, and we're excited about potential future opportunities," Morrison added.

Based on its over 100 years of experience in the defense industry and deep knowledge of the global military landscape, AM General identified a series of parts and accessories that amplify the Jeep Gladiator's leading off-road maneuverability and enhance the Gladiator's capability to provide its end users with the appropriate equipment for tactical communications and service. The Jeep Gladiator XMT has been upfitted by AM General with both custom-built and commercially available military-grade parts to create an even more rugged truck that can traverse the toughest of terrains in adverse conditions and is ready to meet varied military customer requirements.

As with the iconic, proven and versatile Humvee, AM General can also apply its manufacturing and engineering expertise to convert the Gladiator XMT into mission-specific and purposeful light-weight tactical trucks based on customer requirements. Whether the need is to have a rugged personnel transport carrier or a command and control truck, the company has demonstrated through the Enhanced Tactical Kit (ETK) offerings on Humvee, its ability to deliver solutions that are customer-driven, and cost-effective.

Pending feedback and interest in the military marketplace, production could begin in the second half of 2020. In addition to the gas model, Gladiator XMT would be offered to military customers as a diesel version.

All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the most off-road capable midsize truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload.



Available with three different powertrain combinations and equipped with a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep brand attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.



All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.

AM General

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineering, manufacturing and logistics support of Tactical Vehicles, having produced and sustained over 300,000 vehicles in over 70 countries. Through its heritage companies, AM General has over 100 years of experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states.

FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles and related parts, services and production systems worldwide. The Group operates 102 manufacturing facilities and 46 R&D centers; and it sells through dealers and distributors in more than 135 countries. FCA's automotive brands include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Ram, Maserati. The Group's businesses also include Mopar (automotive parts and service), Comau (production systems) and Teksid (iron and castings). In addition, retail and dealer financing, leasing and rental services in support of the Group's car business are provided through subsidiaries, joint ventures and commercial arrangements with third-party financial institutions. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA".

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with various gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.