If you are a regular visitor on our pages, you know we love car toys, used vehicles for sale, and all kinds of recreational vehicles. Knowing this, it’s easy to understand our excitement when we saw what is probably the cutest mini Land Rover with a matching caravan for sale.

Initially built from a Toylander kit in 2012, the mini vehicle was completely rebuilt last year and fully resprayed earlier this year. As you can see from the photos in the attached gallery, it’s in practically new condition.

Gallery: 2012 Toylander Land Rover & Caravan

46 Photos

The caravan is actually brand new and is yet to be used. It features 1250-mm of headroom, a play kitchen, bench seats, and a table which lowers to form a bed. It can accommodate two children on board. All manuals and instructions for use are included and there’s also a pair of keys and a spare tire.

The vehicle itself is powered by a pair of 24-volt electric motors and features forward and reverse gears and even a handbrake. The maximum speed is 5 miles per hour (8 kilometers per hour), which basically means even untrained little drivers can easily control it. According to the seller, the mini SUV “reputedly tows well even with a pair of children on board.” There are also working headlights and taillights and even play registration plates.

Speaking of the seller, the duo will go on sale on October 16 (just two days from now) by H&H Classics at an auction at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford. The offer is listed as No Reserve.