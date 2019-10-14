Hide press release Show press release

Exclusive special-edition model in motor sports design

To mark the 15th anniversary of the customer and club sport series “Porsche Sports Cup Germany”, Porsche is offering a limited special-edition model in motor sports design: the 718 Cayman GT4 Sports Cup Edition.

The sporty and exclusive model celebrated its premiere as part of a special event for Porsche fans at the Hockenheimring on Saturday, 12 October, 2019. With a large “Sportscar Together Day” event, the sports car manufacturer is celebrating both the opening of the new Porsche Experience Centre Hockenheimring and the season finale of the Porsche Sports Cup. The 718 Cayman GT4 Sports Cup Edition is available for a limited period from 14 October, 2019 in the 88 German Porsche Centres.

At the ‘Sportscar Together Day’, Porsche enthusiasts from all over the world can experience the multi-faceted fascination of the brand,” says Alexander Pollich, CEO of Porsche Deutschland GmbH. “The large meeting of our customers and fans directly at the race track provides the ideal backdrop for the premiere of our 718 Cayman GT4 Sports Cup Edition. We have designed this special-edition model for the German market together with the experts from Style Porsche and the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.” Alexander Fabig, Head of Personalisation and Classic at Porsche AG, adds: “High-quality customisation from the factory is the core competence of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. With the new Sports Cup Edition, we show once more how very special sports cars are created through the combination of craftsmanship and passion for detail.”

The exterior: numerous colour contrasts

The edition will be offered in the exterior colours Black and White. Multiple red highlights provide a distinctive contrast and underline the motor sports design. On the driver’s side, a red double stripe with Porsche logotype extends over the entire vehicle. This is complemented by a red Porsche logotype on the rear wing. Its supports are painted in Guards Red.

A red stripe also decorates the side view. The number “15” is integrated here. This is designed like a race number and refers to the anniversary of the Porsche Sports Cup. The 20-inch wheels are painted Black (satin gloss), while the rim flange is finished in Guards Red. The brake callipers and logotypes on the rear are in black. The special edition is delivered as standard with an exclusive indoor car cover. Its design in black with red double stripe picks up the features of the special-edition model.

The interior: with special driver’s seat and high-quality details

Based on a black leather/Alcantara interior, various highlights in red also create a link to motor sports in the cabin. In addition to the decorative stitching on the dashboard and door panels, the seat belts and door opener loops are also in Guards Red.

A red centre panel made of Alcantara distinguishes the driver’s seat from the passenger seat. Other features include the Alcantara steering wheel with red 12 o’clock marking and the black gear lever with red shift pattern. The trim elements in the doors, dashboard and centre console are finished in black brushed aluminium.

The decorative trim on the passenger’s side and the door entry guard made of carbon bear the lettering “718 Cayman GT4 Sports Cup Edition”. The centre console armrest is made of Alcantara and features an embossed “Porsche 15 Jahre Sports Cup Deutschland” logo. The package is completed by individual floor mats with leather border in black and Guards Red stitching as well as the steering column trim in Alcantara.

The basis is the new 718 Cayman GT4 with the 309 kW (420 PS; Fuel consumption combined 10.9 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 249 g/km) four-litre, six-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. The distinctive features include the aerodynamics concept with large front spoiler lip, air curtains, diffuser and fixed rear wing. The GT running gear permits an emotionally charged driving experience thanks to its outstanding cornering dynamics. The PASM damping system (Porsche Active Suspension Management) is designed specifically for race track driving. Lowering by 30 millimetres also improves the transverse dynamics potential.

Porsche Sports Cup: race events for everyone

The Porsche Sports Cup is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2019 and is the most successful customer and club sport series in the world with up to 1,200 drivers per season. The Porsche Sports Cup consists of six race series. Depending on the series, drivers both with and without a licence as well as a wide range of different Porsche models, including race and classic cars, can take part. The race weekends are held on famous race tracks.

The Porsche Experience Centre Hockenheimring: brand experience close-up

After the locations in Leipzig, Le Mans, Silverstone, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Shanghai, the world’s seventh Porsche Experience Centre is now being opened. The opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, 13 October, 2019. Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG, and Alexander Pollich, CEO of Porsche Deutschland GmbH, will take part in the event.

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

The main focus of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is custom personalisation for all Porsche models. Perfect craftsmanship and high-tech are combined to create very individual customer vehicles. 30 highly qualified employees devote their full attention to every detail and take the time needed to optimise these details to perfection by hand. The experts can call on an extremely wide range of visual and technical personalisation options to realise custom-tailored exteriors and interiors. Alongside the special customer vehicles, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also produces limited small series and editions which combine high-quality materials with modern production techniques to create a harmonious overall concept.