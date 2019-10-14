Porsche hasn't wasted any time. Less than six weeks after the debut of the Porsche Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, the German automaker is expanding its family of all-electric sedans and sticking to its tried and true nomenclature. Meet the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

The new, most affordable Taycan follows the trail blazed by the Turbo and Turbo S, featuring twin electric motors, a two-speed transmission in back, and an 800-volt electrical architecture that allows impressively quick recharging speeds. Every 4S comes standard with a 79.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, although Porsche will offer the Turbo and Turbo S' 93.4-kWh pack as an option called the Performance Battery Plus. The base battery works alongside twin electric motors producing 522 horsepower, while the larger pack comes with 563 hp.

Regardless of which battery you choose, the Taycan 4S will offer a 155-mile-per-hour top speed and can hit 60 mph in “as little as” 3.8 seconds. For reference, the base Tesla Model S Long Range also tops out at 155 and can hit 60 in 3.7 seconds. Considering Porsche's tendency to offer conservative performance, we wouldn't put a lot of stock in the Model S' small advantage.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S

11 Photos

Where the Tesla will probably best the Taycan, though, is in terms of range. Porsche hasn't issued range estimates, saying that the EPA figures will be available before the 4S arrives in dealers, but the Model S Long Range will do 370 miles on a full charge. The newest Taycan, especially with the Performance Battery Plus, should pack more range than the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, but we'd be surprised if it could cover 280 miles on a full charge. For reference, we estimated following its debut that the Taycan Turbo will return anywhere from 212 to 250 miles on the EPA cycle.

The Tesla also comes with a price advantage, although the difference here is far easier to swallow than it was when the $153,000 Turbo and $187,000 Turbo S debuted. The base Taycan 4S starts at $103,800, with the Performance Battery Plus carrying a $6,580 premium. The Model S Long Range starts at $79,990, while the Model S Performance goes for $99,990.

What you'll get for the extra price, of course, should be a sublime, well-rounded driving experience. Porsche hasn't detailed which performance options will be available on the 4S (aside from saying it will retain a three-chamber air suspension with adaptive dampers), but if its gas-powered cars are any indication, the new base Taycan will likely be available with the same suite of high-performance suspension tech as the Turbo and Turbo S, for customers willing to spend the money.

The Taycan 4S will continue to offer impressive charge speeds, with its 800-volt architecture allowing a 270-kilowatt charge rate with the Performance Battery Plus and a 225-kw rate as standard. Porsche hasn't said how quickly the standard battery can recharge, but the optional setup can still go from five to 80 percent in just 22.5 minutes. The entry level Taycan will come with three years of free charging (up to 30 minutes per session) at Electrify America chargers.

The 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S will hit dealers in spring 2020. We're expecting to see it in person, though, at November's Los Angeles Auto Show.