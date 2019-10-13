Chevy Silverado Gas Vs Diesel Compete To Show Which One Is Quicker

When it comes to buying a new heavy-duty truck choosing the truck's engine is one of the hardest decisions. Heavy-duty trucks come with both gas and diesel engines and figuring out which one to choose can be daunting. Luckily the team over at The Fast Lane Truck has an easy way to pick, just drag race them.

Today we’re racing two different configurations of Chevy’s brand new 2020 2500 Silverado. In one corner we have a base model 2020 Silverado 2500 which uses the new 6.6-liter V8 engine which runs on gasoline and produces 404 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque. In the other corner, we have a top of the line High Country trim 2020 Silverado 2500HD which uses the new 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8 engine good for 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque.

Besides the engines, the biggest difference between these two brutes lies in their transmissions. The base gasoline-powered truck uses a 6-speed automatic transmission which was a carryover from the previous generation truck. The diesel, on the other hand, uses the new Allison 10-speed automatic transmission. The diesel’s more modern transmission is a big help in acceleration thanks to its greater spread of gear ratios.

During the testing, Andre of TFLT runs both trucks in 2WD first and then 4WD to see if there’s an appreciable difference in the use of 4WD for launching. During the first 2WD runs from 0-60, the Diesel completed the run in 8.00 seconds dead while the gas-powered Silverado ran a second slower with a time of 9.05 seconds. Next up for the 4WD run, the diesel won again with an improved time of 7.90 seconds while the gas-powered Silverado’s time suffers resulting in a 9.22-second run.

It’s important to remember that the optional diesel engine adds $10,000 to the price of your 2020 Silverado 2500HD. Is it worth the tassel worth the money? Well, at least we know it will help you win races.





