Everyone knows that the BMW M5 has always held the title as one of the fastest four-door sedans on the Autobahn and in the world. Everyone also knows that German tuning house AC Schnitzer has developed numerous unique aftermarket parts to help squeeze out the most performance from BMWs for over 30 years now. So what happens when you have the fastest M5 you can get today in the form of the Competition package, plus all the go-fast bits by AC Schnitzer? Well, watch the video above to find out.

First, let's start out with the BMW M5 Competition. In stock form, the Competition tacks on 25 more horsepower over the regular BMW M5. With a total of 625 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, the M5 Competition is a powerhouse on its own, with a reduced zero to 62 mile per hour time by 0.1 seconds over the regular M5. With the engine management and tuning courtesy of AC Shnitzer, you're looking at 720 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, a massive leap. But that's not all. In the video, the M5 Competition was outfitted with every imaginable part from AC Shnitzer, totalling in over 30 different performance and aesthetic parts. From more free flowing exhaust, lighter wheels, revised spring rates, and carbon fiber bits, the BMW M5 Competition has been made every bit faster and meaner.

So how fast does it go? In the video, we can see the BMW M5 Competition outfitted with all the goodies hit zero to 62 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds. The 124 mile per hour mark is hit in just 10 seconds, and the 186 mile per hour mark is achieved in just 28.85 seconds, making it the fastest AC Schnitzer car made so far. The M5 Competition keeps going until 193 miles per hour, obviously without the speed limiter in place.