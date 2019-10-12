This year, we've been blessed with the introduction of BMW performance SUVs, the X3 M and X4 M. These fast high-riding Bimmers are the first of its kind, and they both carry a bevy of upgrades to distinguish them from the normal versions of themselves. Even better, a more powerful Competition package has been put into the mix, increasing the potency of the sports activity vehicles.

But how fast is the X4 M, really? Well, that's what CarWow wants to find out in this week's drag race. Going up against the X4 M are equally powerful, modern European SUVs that are not shy of power when compared from the Munich-born car, plus a special appearance of an old highly-modified Land Rover Defender.

Gallery: BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M

76 Photos

To put things in perspective, let's do a rundown on the numbers to see how each SUV stack up against each other on paper.

The X4 M on this drag race is a Competition version, which is powered a twin-turbo S58 3.0-Liter inline-6 that produces 503 horsepower (375 kiloWatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. It weighs around 4,200 pounds (1,900 kilograms).

The other SUV is quite familiar – the Mercedes-AMG G63. It's the heaviest vehicle of the group, tipping the scales at 5,478 lbs (2,485 kg). The AMG G63 is powered by a twin-turbo V8 that pushes out 577 hp (430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.

Next is the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo. Powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8, the coupe SUV can produce 542 hp (405 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of twist. It weighs around 5,070 lbs (2,300 kg) – a bit heavy but not as massive as the Merc.

Lastly, the lightest and the oldest of the group is Bowler Bulldog, which is essentially a modified Land Rover Defender. It's powered by a 5.0L supercharged V8 from the Range Rover Sport SVR, resulting in an output of 542 hp (405 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) torque.

So, which Euro-SUV wins the drag race? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.