The flying car has been a dangling carrot in front of consumers for over half a century, and George Jetson’s flying car has been an unfulfilled promise for generations. However, a new partnership between Porsche and Boeing may change that one day down the road. Maybe.

Porsche and Boeing have signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” to explore “the premium urban air mobility market.” The partnership will create a team that will work “to address various aspects of urban air mobility.” The team will analyze the market potential for premium vehicles and how people could use them. But there’s more to the partnership than just exploring the idea.

Porsche, Boeing, and Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing subsidiary, along with Porsche Engineering Services and Studio F.A. Porsche, will build and test a prototype of a fully electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. Vertical take-off and landing vehicles have been around for a while – think helicopters and Harriers.

The idea of a flying car sounds terrific. Take off from home and buzz to work, school, or wherever straight as the crow flies. Congested intersections are gone. Car crashes that clog highways are a thing of the past. The idea is good if you don't think about it too much; it’s the actual real-world experiences that remain uncertain.

Porsche’s move into the “premium urban air mobility market,” which sounds like a market for wealthy people who don’t want to be reminded poor people exist, is bolstered by a 2018 study by Porsche Consulting that sees the market growing after 2025. The study also concluded that air transportation could transport people “more quickly and efficiently” than our current means of getting around.

Flying cars remain a novel idea and one that will likely come and go for another half-century, at least. Companies have made bold promises about the future of flying cars in the past, and you know how that has turned out. Developing a vertical take-off and landing vehicle is only one part of the long-promised world of flying cars. Regulations, laws, safety standards – those all need to be decided, too. No one wants to open that can of worms yet.