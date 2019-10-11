Over the last few years, Dodge has worked hard to keep its products fresh. The company has taken a unique approach to its product lineup – more horsepower. Dodge has made headlines with the high-horsepower Charger and Challenger thanks to SRT and names like Hellcat and Demon. However, while Dodge has focused cramming a ton of power from two aging platforms, another Dodge offering, the Durango, lacks a Hellcat or Demon variant. That product hole has led others to fill it such as True Street Performance’s Durango Hellcat.

Details are slim. The SUV comes with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from an undisclosed Dodge Hellcat model. It makes over 700 horsepower (521 kilowatts). Specific horsepower and torque figures weren’t mentioned. The modified Durango also sports a Demon-inspired hood, too. Other modifications, including anything additional work to the powertrain, weren’t mentioned in the video. However, it does appear to sport an aftermarket exhaust system, which should give it more power and a louder exhaust.

While Dodge doesn’t make a 700-hp Durango, it hasn’t forgotten about SUV owners. Dodge offers the Durango SRT that sports a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8. It’s good for 475 hp (354 kW) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque. And it has a towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds (3,946 kilograms). Power routes through Dodge’s eight-speed automatic that delivers power to all four wheels. No, it doesn’t have 700 or ever 800 (596 kW) horsepower, but it’s not slow. It’s the go-to family vehicle for those wanting speed, cargo room, and towing capacity.

Dodge has given no indication it's preparing or even developing a Durango SRT Hellcat. However, it appears there is plenty of room under the hood for the Hellcat engine and its larger supercharger on top. Maybe it would need a need hood, but that’s not a high hurdle. For now, though, we have the aftermarket stepping up to offer horsepower some customers want.