Need For Speed Heat, the latest game in the long-running franchise, arrives on November 8 and features a highly modified Polestar 1 has its halo car. New posts on Instagram reveal the machine is making the jump from the virtual world into reality.

The standard Polestar 1 has a simple, minimalist look that's handsome without being overly ostentatious. This take on the coupe overhauls the design by fitting ultra-wide fenders. While not visible yet, the renderings of the final vehicle (see below) also show off a larger front splitter, vented hood, turbo-style wheels, and canards behind the front fenders. At the back, there's also room for fitting massive wheels, in addition to a huge diffuser and bizarre, two-piece wing.

There's no info about this custom Polestar's powertrain, but even the stock setup should be plenty to motivate this wilder looking coupe. It uses a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors. This setup offers 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque.

Production prototypes of the Polestar 1 already exist, and the first customer examples should be available by mid-2020. Polestar's factory only intends to produce 500 units per year, which should make the coupe a rare sight on the street.

In addition to the Polestar 1, Need For Speed Heat’s total list of vehicles includes over 120 choices, and more machines should be available as downloadable content in the future. They include the expected sports cars from brands like BMW, McLaren, Mercedes, and Porsche. There are also muscle cars like a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, 1977 Pontiac Firebird, and 1987 Buick Grand National. The Volvo 242DL sedan seems like an odd inclusion to the offerings, though.