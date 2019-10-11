Pardon me, yo, is that the Atlas Cross Sport? Following its conceptual debut at the New York auto show last year, Volkswagen stayed on strategy and officially unveiled the all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport at its Chattanooga Assembly Plant this morning. Although a global sheet-pull, the German automaker was not shy regarding who its latest crossover model is for.

Per the press release: “Built in America for Americans.”

Choo-chooing alongside its seven-passenger big brother, the five-passenger Atlas Cross Sport is hardly diminutive. Both midsize CUVs sit on the same 117.3-inch wheelbase and are 78.3 inches in width, but along with a third row the Cross Sport loses 2.8 inches in length and 2.3 inches in height. The result is 40.3 cu.-ft. behind the second row and 77.8 cu.-ft. when folded down. Note that these figures are still cavernous compared to some 3-row utes.

Under the hood, the Cross Sport will be offered with the same 2.0-liter turbo-four and 3.6-liter V6 of the Atlas. The former produces 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque; the latter has an output of 276 hp and 266 lb.-ft. of torque. The Cross Sport also receives the lone transmission option: an 8-speed automatic. All-wheel drive will be available, of course, and the V6 has a tow rating of 5,000 pounds when properly equipped because why not?

But the similarities end there.

The Cross Sport is much like its production-ready concept with more aggressive styling inside and out. With two fewer passengers to scoot around, the Cross Sport design features a sportier profile than the box-esque Atlas thanks to its sharply raked rear pillar and hatch. New light signatures up front and in the rear draw attention to the vehicle regardless of angle.

Exterior highlights such as a new three-bar chrome grille design, a sculpted hood, updated front and rear bumpers as well as additional chrome accents throughout add some finesse to the bold face. The available R-Line trim will replace some chrome bits with piano black, showcase even more sculpted body panels, and be offered with 21-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.

The interior upgrades further distance the Cross Sport from the Atlas. In addition to a new steering wheel design, available luxury options include selectable stitching accents, a premium 12-speaker audio system, heated and ventilated front seats as well as a heated steering wheel and rear seats.

From a tech perspective, the Atlas Cross Sport will be available with navigation, wireless charging, a 10.25-inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, and Volkswagen Car-Net, which is an OEM suite of connected apps and includes 4G LTE-capable hotspot speeds.

The Atlas Cross Sport receives new driver-assistance safety features, too. Traffic Jam Assist adds to adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist systems by maintaining distance in slow-traffic situations from zero to 37 mph. TJA will stop and start the vehicle but if the pause is longer than 3 seconds, a tap of the gas pedal will restart the system. Dynamic Road Sign Display utilizes the in-car navigation to—you guessed it—display road signs. Not just speeds limits either. School zones, no-passing zones, work zones…basically where to have-no-fun zones.

To be built alongside the Atlas and Passat, the Atlas Cross Sport will be available in 8 trim levels. They’re the same as the 2020 Atlas except for the addition of the SEL Premium R-Line to the Cross Sport’s lineup. The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport will go on sale this spring but we expect to see more details, specs, and pricing ahead of that.

Live Photos: Beverly Braga