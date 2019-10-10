One of the biggest concerns regarding hybrid vehicles – especially as they age and move into the used-car market – is the cost of replacing the battery pack. Barring unexpected failure, the packs will eventually diminish to a point where they need replacing, and that usually comes with an exceedingly steep price tag of several thousand dollars. Today, Toyota seeks to alleviate at least some of that concern for buyers of its hybrid vehicles with a new extended battery warranty.

Starting with 2020-model-year vehicles, Toyota will cover batteries in its entire hybrid lineup for 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first. That’s up from the previous 8 year / 100,000-mile warranty, and it’s also good for folks who buy a used Toyota hybrid on the secondhand market.

“Toyota introduced the first hybrid vehicle in the world more than 20 years ago, but people still have hesitations about owning a hybrid vehicle,” said Heather Updegraff, general manager of Toyota vehicle marketing and communications. “Our goal is to minimize that concern and this new warranty extension for the hybrid battery is just another way we are leading the industry and putting our customers first.”

In normal driving conditions, Toyota’s updated warranty covers the generally accepted lifespan of modern hybrid batteries, which is around 10 years and 150,000 to 200,000 miles on average. As such, it would appear Toyota is keen on capturing more used-car shoppers in the years ahead. That’s a smart move, since the automaker currently offers no less than seven hybrid vehicles in its lineup, ranging from the Prius and the new Corolla Hybrid all the way up to the Avalon Hybrid and Highlander Hybrid SUV.

The new 10-year warranty does have some limitations, however. It’s only valid for the battery pack, whereas related components such as the battery control module, hybrid control module, and inverter remain covered by the 8-year / 100,000-mile warranty.