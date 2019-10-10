Hide press release Show press release

Ford Ranger and Transit Get Custom Upgrades for SEMA 2019 Show

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 10, 2019 – The Built Ford Tough Ranger and Transit make their way to the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association show with custom rides showcasing a wide range of personalization opportunities.

“The automotive aftermarket space continues to grow at a tremendous pace from powerful street machines to the latest trends in overlanding and off-road,” said Eric Cin, global director, Ford Vehicle Personalization and Accessories. “The Ranger and Transit are great fits for this space, capable of being modified in countless ways to give owners the flexibility to make their vehicle as unique as they are.”

With more than 50 vehicles on exhibit, Ford will feature the largest original equipment manufacturer display at SEMA. And don’t miss the interactive experience from Ford Out Front, offering attendees a ride in a Ford Performance vehicle on a closed course.

Tjin Edition Ford Ranger

Father and son designers Neil and Collin Tjin are at it again. Their 2019 Ford Ranger Tjin Edition features a wide low street-ready stance.

Following up their purple RTR Ford Mustang from the 2018 show, the Tjins were looking to create their unique take on Ranger, going the opposite direction of a lifted Ranger, which is one of the most common modifications made to Ford’s midsize pickup truck. Tjin Edition is among the first new-generation Ford Rangers slammed to the ground via an air suspension, lowered 8 inches in the front and 9 inches in the rear. Tjin worked with JR’s Wheels and Tires to provide a sinister look, fitting Falken tires on custom 20-inch Rotiform LHR-M three-piece wheels. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is upgraded with a Roush Performance intake, a Ford Performance cat-back

exhaust and differential cover, Optima yellow-top battery and RPG front-mounted intercooler. Stopping power comes from Baer six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors in the front and rear.

Styling changes include a set of RTR fender flares, an RTR grille with triangle LED lights, custom BASF yellow applied by L&R Auto Body, a one-off wood bed floor in black with stainless steel hardware, retractable bed cover from Retrax, PowerTank CO2 system, Rigid fog lights and Lumens bed lights. The cockpit features four Recaro Sportster CS seats that recline, plus Schroth harnesses.

RTR Rambler Ford Ranger

This 2019 RTR Rambler Ford Ranger is meant to be the ultimate overlanding and support vehicle for owners seeking to enjoy the great outdoors – taking adventure to the next level and beyond.

The new truck joins the lineup of RTR Mustang and RTR F-150, with the Ranger created to deliver a balance of street-ability, overlanding and trail capability. Signature RTR modern-aggressive styling and proven tactical performance are focal points. Equipped with custom overland styling touches that are purposeful and practical, such as a SkyRise tent and integrated snowboard support capsule, the truck uses a Fox tuned by Ford Performance off-road suspension leveling kit providing 2-inch front lift, underbody rock protection, as well as custom RTR fenders housing RTR Tech 6 wheels with 33” Nitto Ridge Grappler tires.

This new RTR Rambler Ford Ranger is equipped with everything needed to explore the great outdoors. Whether solo or with a partner, it promises time off the grid to get in touch with all that nature has to offer.

Yakima Ford Ranger

Ford Accessories partner Yakima has created an all-sports, overlanding special for those who love the great outdoors.



This 2019 Yakima Ford Ranger has been upgraded with Ford Performance Parts components such as an all-new Fox tuned by Ford Performance off-road suspension leveling kit providing 2-inch front lift, recovery kit, cat-back exhaust and rear differential cover. RPG bumpers, side steps, a Warn winch, Rigid lighting and Fuel Recoil off-road wheels with 33” BFGoodrich T/A KO2 tires are also featured.



A truck bed rack, JayLow kayak mount and HangOver vertical four bike carrier with BackSwing mount showcase Yakima utility products available through Ford Accessories

Advanced Accessory Concepts Ford Ranger

Advanced Accessory Concepts has taken a 2019 Ford Ranger XLT and transformed it into the must-have accessory for exploration.

The truck, boasting AFN bumpers, skid plate, rock sliders and Ford Performance rear differential cover, is a showcase of strength and protection. It features a conversion at the rear to an AFN aluminium tray bed with canopy. An Icon 3.5-inch lift kit with Vector wheels and Warn Zeon Platinum 10-S winch provide the ability to go into uncharted areas.

Functionality to support the go-anywhere capability of this Advanced Accessory Concepts Ford Ranger is provided through a Tepui Hybox tent and classic 50-quart refrigerator by ARB.

Hellwig Ford Ranger

This Hellwig 2019 Ford Ranger targets the ultimate adventure vehicle for outdoor enthusiasts who value sustainability.

The truck is designed to get to remote locations with such features as a 3.5-inch Icon suspension, 17” Icon Compression wheels and Falken tires. It is augmented with Hellwig sway bars, a Ford Performance Parts cat-back exhaust, rear differential cover and recovery kit. Addictive Desert Designs rock sliders and bumpers, Rigid lighting, ARB jack and Bushwacker fender flares round out the off-roading gear.



Where this off-roader finds its own path is with the addition of Goal Zero solar power, allowing users to reduce their carbon footprint while out in the most remote locations. Overlanding necessities that turn this truck into the perfect mobile campsite include a Tepui hard-shell tent, Trail Kitchens stove on a bed slide, plus a DC Safety first-aid and roadside assistance kit.

Ford Performance Parts Ford Ranger

No surprise, this 2019 Ford Performance Parts Ford Ranger in the overlanding section is chock-full of parts designed to get adventurers deep into the great outdoors.



Highlights include a Ford Performance-tuned Fox off-road suspension leveling kit providing 2-inch front lift, Ford Performance Ranger Raptor wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires, Ford Performance Ranger hood-hinge light kit with Rigid DSS-Series lights, Rigid underbody rock light kit, Rigid 30-inch SR-Series Pro lightbar on top of front bumper, two 6-inch Rigid SR-Series Pro lightbars for the front bumper’s lower opening and Rigid D-Series 2x2 LED cube lights in the fog light openings.



Other components include a Warn 9.5 XP winch mounted on a winch-capable front bumper, , Ford Performance by Warn Industries heavy-duty recovery kit and red tow hooks, Tepui HyBox rooftop tent, Decked truck bed storage system, RSI Smart Cap, ARB Elements refrigerator/freezer and ActionTrax recovery boards.

SpeedVegas Ford Transit

The thrill of exotic cars running at high speeds at their new 100-acre desert venue starts in the shuttle with this new 2020 SpeedVegas Ford Transit.

Customers signing up to experience some of the fastest supercars on the planet at this 1.5-mile Las Vegas racetrack will get picked up in one of the hottest Ford Transits on the road. Featuring a custom vinyl wrap, this 12-passenger Transit is lowered 5 inches front and rear. It features a freshened front end and all-wheel drive.

The SpeedVegas Transit riding on Weld Racing wheels and wearing MOMO tires can come to a stop quickly with upgraded Brembo brakes. Inside, passengers enjoy MOMO seats on the way to the track.

Polvoorde Racing/Outside Van Ford Transit

Competitive off-road racing prodigy Christopher Polvoorde has put together an all-wheel-drive Ford Transit cargo van to keep up with his extreme adventure lifestyle.



This go-anywhere Transit is the first to feature tracks in place of wheels truly allowing it to find the most remote locales. Part motorhome, part garage, part hangout, this 2020 Polvoorde Racing/Outside Van Ford Transit can take you off the grid while providing all of the amenities for on-grid living. The adventure build features living accommodations for four up front, with customizations for water, heat, air conditioning and solar power.

Behind a bulkhead is space for mountain bike mounts, snowboard and paddleboard racks, kayak mounts, fishing pole storage and a boot/glove heater for frosty mornings. The Transit van is upgraded with a thunderous stereo system by Kicker, super-bright Rigid LED lighting, a side awning and Warn winch enclosed in a custom off-road front bumper.