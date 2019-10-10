The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur goes dark as part of an available Blackline Specification package. The $4,735 piece of kit offers buyers the option to switch out the sedan’s standard chrome pieces for black bits that offer a more menacing look.

This includes the hood ornament, grille, fender vents, window trim, door handles, headlight and taillight bezels, and exhaust outlets. Package-specific 21-inch wheels are also included, although buyers can opt for larger 22 inchers. The finished look blesses the big four-door's looks with an added sense of aggression relative to the standard setup and its chrome exterior bits.

The 2020 Flying Spur marks the ultra-luxury sedan’s third-generation since its debut in the middle 2000s. Resting on underpinnings shared with the two-door Continental GT Coupe and Continental GT Convertible, the all-wheel-drive super sedan receives motivation from a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter 12-cylinder engine that produces a healthy 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. A dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission is the sole gearbox on offer, and it helps the big barge get from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 207 mph, per the manufacturer.

Speed isn’t all that the Flying Spur offers, though, and its high-quality interior also includes the likes of a 12.3-inch dashboard-mounted infotainment screen, which optionally swivels into the dash, and large swaths of soft leather lining its seats and various panels.

Predictably, the Flying Spur’s price reflects its performance and luxury leanings, and the model stickers for close to $220,000 when equipped with the Blackline Specification package.