FIAT Celebrates 120th Anniversary With Special-edition Two-tone 2019 500X

· Fiat 500X 120th Anniversary Edition offers a fun, fresh appearance complete with a black-painted accent-color roof, creating a two-tone exterior paint scheme, LED headlamps, 18-inch black-finish aluminum wheels, 120th anniversary exterior badging, and black body-side moldings and mirror caps

· Available in four exterior colors: Grigio Argento (Gray Metallic), Milano (Ivory Tri-coat), Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat) and Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat)

· 120th Anniversary Edition package is available for $995 on Fiat 500X Pop models, which start under $25,000 MSRP

· 2019 Fiat 500X features standard intelligent all-wheel drive with rear-axle disconnect and an all-new 1.3-liter turbocharged engine with improved horsepower (177) and a best-in-class torque rating of 210 lb.-ft.

· Italian-designed, fun-to-drive 2019 Fiat 500X lineup starts at $24,740 U.S. MSRP and is available in three models – Pop, Trekking and Trekking Plus

· 500X 120th Anniversary Edition will be available in the fourth quarter in FIAT studios and select Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT stores. Visit FIATusa.com to find a FIAT dealer near you

October 10, 2019, Auburn Hills, Mich. - This year marks the 120th anniversary of the FIAT brand.



To mark the occasion, FIAT announced today the new 2019 Fiat 500X 120th Anniversary Edition, a custom-appearance package that adds a black-painted accent-color roof, creating a two-tone exterior paint scheme. Additional features on the special-edition model include unique 18-inch black-finish wheels, LED headlamps, 120th anniversary exterior badging, and black body-side moldings and mirror caps. Inside, the 500X 120th Anniversary Edition features a black-painted instrument panel.



“With standard intelligent all-wheel drive and an all-new 1.3-liter turbocharged engine that generates best-in-class torque, our Italian-designed Fiat 500X is built to turn heads in one of the fastest growing segments in the industry,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – North America. “This special-edition Fiat 500X offers customers a sleek, new customization option.”



Designed and manufactured in Italy, the new 2019 Fiat 500X features an all-new, standard-equipped 1.3-liter turbocharged engine with the latest iteration of the FCA exclusive MultiAir (called MultiAir III) valve-actuation technology, engine stop-start (ESS) technology and best-in-class torque. Also standard are a nine-speed automatic transmission and an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that utilizes a disconnecting rear axle by reducing parasitic loss when all-wheel drive is not needed. This contributes to improved fuel economy of up to 3 miles per gallon compared to the outgoing engine.



In addition to new front and rear fascia designs, the new 2019 Fiat 500X crossover offers LED headlamps (included with the 120th Anniversary Edition), fog lamps and nearly 70 safety and security features that now include adaptive cruise control and Front Park Assist.



The Fiat 500X 120th Anniversary Edition is available in four exterior paint colors: Grigio Argento (Gray Metallic), Milano (Ivory Tri-coat), Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat) and Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat).



The 120th Anniversary Edition package is available for $995 on the 500X Pop model, which starts at $24,740 U.S. MSRP, excluding destination.



The Fiat 500X 120th Anniversary Edition will be available in the fourth quarter in FIAT studios and select Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT stores. Visit FIATusa.com to find a FIAT dealer near you.



Fiat 500X Pop

Starting at $24,740, the Fiat 500X Pop features the all-new 1.3-liter turbocharged engine, all-wheel-drive capability and the Dynamic Selector System that offers three customized drive modes (Auto, Sport, Traction+) that the driver can select for optimal performance. Classic Italian style is complemented with 17-inch silver aluminum wheels, projector headlamps and new LED daytime running lamps and taillamps, plus power and heated mirrors with turn signals. Inside, a new leatherette steering wheel and gear-shift knob add a premium appearance.

The 2019 Fiat 500X Pop receives the latest Uconnect system along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Additional standard safety and technology features include a security system, speed control, remote start and a ParkView rear backup camera.



Fiat 500X Trekking

Starting at $26,245, the Fiat 500X Trekking builds on the Pop model and adds a rugged front fascia with black grille and metallic surround, as well as a rear fascia that includes a metallic appearance. Deep tint sunscreen glass, metallic door handles and premium-finished 17-inch silver aluminum wheels add to its bold look while LED headlamps and cornering front fog lamps provide improved visibility.



Trekking interior features include front and rear premium quilted cloth seats, leatherette door-trim inserts and a multi-position cargo shelf panel for storage convenience. A 3.5-inch color TFT cluster screen provides easy navigation for vehicle information and settings.



Trekking customers also can enjoy a free 12-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Radio.



Fiat 500X Trekking Plus

Starting at $29,445, Trekking Plus adds additional premium content and style, including 17-inch matte black machined aluminum wheels, chromed daylight opening (DLO) molding and LED headlamps for enhanced visibility.



Added technology includes ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist sensors along with climate-controlled dual-zone Automatic Temperature Control (ATC) and a standard automatic windshield deicer. An electrochromic rearview mirror offers automatic dimming capability for daylight/twilight driving.

The refined interior includes premium eight-way, heated and leather power seats with four-way lumbar support, along with a brushed-finished console and door trim.



Trekking Plus models receive the latest generation of the Uconnect 4 infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen and navigation radio that offers turn-by-turn navigation directions with outstanding sound from the eight-speaker audio system.