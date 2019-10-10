93 – that’s the number of consecutive months of increasing sales for Subaru in the United States. A truly impressive figure that has finally come to an end – in September this year, the Japanese manufacturer shifted 51,659 vehicles in America, which represents a 9.4-percent drop compared to September 2018. While it’s sad to see one of the most impressive streaks in the most recent history of the automotive industry end, Subaru assures the decrease is due mainly to the three fewer selling days compared to September of last year.

Despite the decrease last month, year-to-date sales for the company in the country are still up 4.4 percent compared to the first nine months in 2018. With a record 525,329 vehicles delivered from January to September this year, Subaru is confident 2019 will be “another record year” thanks mainly to the “excellent efforts of our retailers.”

“Due to the rapid sell-down of the last generation Legacy and Outback models, our yearly, month-over-month sales streak of 93 consecutive months came to an end in September,” Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru in America, admitted. “We look forward to robust sales in October and are on target to achieve our 700,000-vehicle sales goal for 2019, marking 12 consecutive years of sales increases.”

Subaru of America sales in September 2019:

Carline Sep-19 Sep-18 % Chg Sep-19 Sep-18 % Chg MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 13,421 13,453 -0.2% 131,447 121,924 7.8% Impreza 5,861 6,186 -5.3% 49,293 59,540 -17.2% WRX/STI 1,385 2,383 -41.9% 17,367 21,957 -20.9% Ascent 5,319 5,859 -9.2% 60,042 16,580 262.1% Legacy 2,386 3,608 -33.9% 26,177 31,080 -15.8% Outback 11,281 12,895 -12.5% 140,530 137,992 1.8% BRZ 111 284 -60.9% 1,976 2,930 -32.6% Crosstrek 11,895 12,376 -3.9% 98,497 111,415 -11.6% TOTAL 51,659 57,044 -9.4% 525,329 503,418 4.4%

The last time Subaru posted a decline in its sales was in November 2011, when it managed to deliver 17,657 vehicles, a 15-percent drop compared to the same month a year ago. To put that number into perspective, Subaru sold 13,421 Foresters in September 2019. As a side note, all models of the company had a decrease last month with the biggest letdown being the BRZ sports car with just 111 deliveries, 60.9 percent down compared to September 2018.