93 – that’s the number of consecutive months of increasing sales for Subaru in the United States. A truly impressive figure that has finally come to an end – in September this year, the Japanese manufacturer shifted 51,659 vehicles in America, which represents a 9.4-percent drop compared to September 2018. While it’s sad to see one of the most impressive streaks in the most recent history of the automotive industry end, Subaru assures the decrease is due mainly to the three fewer selling days compared to September of last year.
Despite the decrease last month, year-to-date sales for the company in the country are still up 4.4 percent compared to the first nine months in 2018. With a record 525,329 vehicles delivered from January to September this year, Subaru is confident 2019 will be “another record year” thanks mainly to the “excellent efforts of our retailers.”
“Due to the rapid sell-down of the last generation Legacy and Outback models, our yearly, month-over-month sales streak of 93 consecutive months came to an end in September,” Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru in America, admitted. “We look forward to robust sales in October and are on target to achieve our 700,000-vehicle sales goal for 2019, marking 12 consecutive years of sales increases.”
Subaru of America sales in September 2019:
|
Carline
|
Sep-19
|
Sep-18
|
% Chg
|
Sep-19
|
Sep-18
|
% Chg
|
|
MTD
|
MTD
|
MTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Forester
|
13,421
|
13,453
|
-0.2%
|
131,447
|
121,924
|
7.8%
|
Impreza
|
5,861
|
6,186
|
-5.3%
|
49,293
|
59,540
|
-17.2%
|
WRX/STI
|
1,385
|
2,383
|
-41.9%
|
17,367
|
21,957
|
-20.9%
|
Ascent
|
5,319
|
5,859
|
-9.2%
|
60,042
|
16,580
|
262.1%
|
Legacy
|
2,386
|
3,608
|
-33.9%
|
26,177
|
31,080
|
-15.8%
|
Outback
|
11,281
|
12,895
|
-12.5%
|
140,530
|
137,992
|
1.8%
|
BRZ
|
111
|
284
|
-60.9%
|
1,976
|
2,930
|
-32.6%
|
Crosstrek
|
11,895
|
12,376
|
-3.9%
|
98,497
|
111,415
|
-11.6%
|
TOTAL
|
51,659
|
57,044
|
-9.4%
|
525,329
|
503,418
|
4.4%
The last time Subaru posted a decline in its sales was in November 2011, when it managed to deliver 17,657 vehicles, a 15-percent drop compared to the same month a year ago. To put that number into perspective, Subaru sold 13,421 Foresters in September 2019. As a side note, all models of the company had a decrease last month with the biggest letdown being the BRZ sports car with just 111 deliveries, 60.9 percent down compared to September 2018.
- 67 Consecutive Months of more than 40,000 Units
- 74 Consecutive Months of more than 10,000 Forester Units
- 67 Consecutive Months of more than 10,000 Outback Units
“2019 is already turning out to be another record year for Subaru thanks to the excellent efforts of our retailers,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. “Due to the rapid sell-down of the last generation Legacy and Outback models, our yearly, month-over-month sales streak of 93 consecutive months came to an end in September. We look forward to robust sales in October and are on target to achieve our 700,000-vehicle sales goal for 2019, marking 12 consecutive years of sales increases.”
“Buoyed by the sales success of the all-new Forester, and strong demand for the outgoing Outback and Legacy, we started September with historically low inventory levels,” said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. “With the all-new 2020 Outback and Legacy starting to arrive at retailers and a strong book of presold orders waiting to be delivered, we look forward to strong sales in October and the remainder of the year.”
Earlier in September, Subaru announced the sale of its 10-millionth vehicle in the U.S. The new owner took delivery of a 2019 Subaru Impreza at the oldest Subaru retail facility in the country, Nate Wade Subaru in Salt Lake City, Utah.
“It took us 41 years to achieve our first five million sales, and just over 10 years to achieve the next five million,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America. “Accomplishing this milestone reflects our commitment to providing customers with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, reliability and dependability.”