Dubai is unlike anywhere else in the world, and not just because it’s a gorgeous city bordered by desert and ocean. It’s the land of amazing skyscrapers, incredible people, and lifestyles so opulent that supercars are mere daily drivers. Dubai’s police force is notorious for its fleet of hypercars, but it’s not the only public service to wield unexpectedly awesome support vehicles. Can you say Corvette ambulance? How about GT-R ambulance? No, we’re not making this up.

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Service recently picked up the two high-speed emergency vehicles, and what they lack in space they make up for in speed. Obviously, the mission for these responders isn’t to load patients on a stretcher and zip them to the hospital. According to a report from GTSpirit, these vehicles will be highly mobile first-response machines that aim to reach critical patients four to eight minutes quicker than a traditional ambulance. At least, that’s what the ambulance service claims per the report. The high-profile machines will also roll through common tourist areas and be on-site at select sporting events.

Much like the ultra-rare hypercars decked out for police duty, we also suspect the ambulance service will enjoy a bit of PR with such vehicles in its fleet. That said, there are times when saving a life comes down to minutes or even seconds. If the Corvette or GT-R can reach a person having a heart attack quicker than a standard ambulance – even if it’s just a single EMT with resuscitation equipment – that could be the difference between life and death.

As for looking cool while helping people and saving lives, that’s just a Dubai bonus.