Cadillac Introduces Expressive, Dynamic 2020 CT4

Award-winning rear-wheel-drive architecture offers a precise driving experience with an all-turbocharged propulsion portfolio

Exterior features RWD proportions and an athletic stance

Super Cruise available in calendar year 2020

Sport sedan unveiled through immersive new social campaign

Cadillac takes the next step in the realignment of its sedan portfolio with the global introduction of the first-ever CT4 sport sedan.

Revealed to customers through a social media campaign that virtually puts viewers in the driver’s seat simulating the car’s liberating drive experience, the 2020 CT4 is poised to appeal to a new generation of sport-luxury customers.

The CT4 offers plenty for the senses, starting with its RWD proportions and an athletic design. A bold color-and-trim palette featuring 11 exterior color options along with eight distinct interior color, material and trim options, customers will have no trouble making a statement.

Driven by an all-turbocharged propulsion portfolio and leveraging Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive architecture (AWD available on every model), the CT4 delivers a driving experience unmatched by front-drive competitors. It also incorporates the latest Cadillac technologies, including available Super Cruise1 (available in calendar year 2020), the world’s first true hands-free driver assistance feature for more than 200,000 miles of compatible highways in the U.S. and Canada.

RWD Proportions and Athletic Design

The CT4’s sleek profile leverages the natural, long dash-to-front-axle proportional advantage of the rear-drive platform and, along with its wide stance, expresses presence, confidence and performance.

“We developed CT4 to appeal to youthful buyers in the luxury market who may be new to the Cadillac brand,” said Andrew Smith, executive director of global Cadillac design. “The vehicle was intended to draw attention, using a combination of great proportions, taut surfacing and Cadillac family details that hint at the athletic driving experience this vehicle offers.”

Bright exterior accents, along with unique grilles (with premium hot foil-stampings on the grille elements) and fascias, distinguish the CT4 Luxury and Premium Luxury models. The Sport and V-Series models are differentiated by darker accents and performance-inspired details, including unique grilles, fascias, rocker extensions, rear spoiler and exclusive performance design wheels4.

Each trim also features LED exterior lighting including headlamps, tail lamps and signature vertical lights at all four corners.

Perfectly-Balanced Driving Dynamics

The all-new CT4 is built on Cadillac’s award-winning RWD sedan architecture. Exceptional balance from near-perfect weight distribution contributes to one of the segment’s nimblest, most responsive driving experiences. Enhancements of the front and rear suspension systems, including Cadillac’s signature double-pivot MacPherson-type front suspension (with dual lower ball joints), are designed to improve road isolation and driver feedback.

“Cadillac is dedicated to building the most exhilarating sport-luxury sedans,” said Rob Kotarak, Cadillac chief engineer. “Every element of the CT4 is designed to bring innovative technologies right to the driver, providing discerning driving dynamics with cutting edge precision.”

Additional chassis and driving dynamics features:

Bosch premium electric, rack-mounted power steering system.

Capable, precise and more-dependable eBoost brakes with patented Duralife coated rotors.

Brembo front brakes standard on Sport and V-Series models.

ZF MVS (Multi-Valve System) passive dampers.

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) available on all models.

Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 (V-Series RWD).

Selectable vehicle drive modes are standard and allow customers to enhance their vehicle settings for different preferences and conditions. The modes, Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice and Track, are joined by new My Mode and V Mode (V-Series), which can alter the calibrations for transmission shifting, suspension, steering and brake feel, front/rear torque split (with AWD), vehicle sound character and other vehicle attributes.

Available Continental self-sealing tires are a segment-first and contribute to the CT4’s balance of control in all conditions. They, along with the available run-flat tires, allow driving with most punctures that would otherwise sideline conventional tires requiring immediate replacement or repair.

Turbocharged Performance Choices

CT4 leverages Cadillac’s proven turbocharging proficiency as the foundation for its spirited performance. The brand’s 2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo engine, with three-step sliding camshaft technology along with Active Fuel Management and automatic stop/start, is standard and SAE-certified at 237 hp (177 kW) and 258 lb.-ft of torque (350 Nm). It is backed by a sophisticated eight-speed automatic transmission.

Cadillac’s new 2.7L segment-first Dual-Volute Turbo engine is available on Premium Luxury and is standard on V-Series. Horsepower is estimated at 309 hp (230 kW) with 348 lb.-ft of torque (472 Nm) in the Premium Luxury model and 325 hp (242 kW) and 380 lb.-ft of torque (515 Nm) in the CT4-V. It is matched with a segment-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision Shift.

Like the 2.0L Turbo engine, the 2.7L Turbo also features a three-step sliding camshaft design, along with Active Fuel Management and automatic stop/start. Additional technologies include:

Active Thermal Management, which uses targeted engine heating and cooling to improve performance in hot and cold ambient temperatures.

An integrated exhaust manifold, which recovers heat for faster engine and transmission warm-up, along with quicker turbo response.

An efficient electric water pump enables continual cabin heating, even when the engine is off during stop/start events.

Tandem solenoid starter enables a faster response from a stop/start event and enables a smoother drive-away.

Driver-Focused and Connected Cabin

Designed for a new generation of luxury sport sedan customers, the CT4’s contemporary interior reflects sculptural, tactile forms and sophisticated details wrapped around a driver-centric cockpit that artistically incorporates the brand’s signature technologies.

Ergonomically optimized and intuitive controls enhance driver confidence, while all the touchpoints in the cabin are crafted for a confident, high-tech sense of tactility. Additionally, sophisticated use of metal accents throughout enhances the décor and technology-driven ambience.

A high-definition, 8-inch-diagonal touchscreen is the centerpiece and focal point for the CT4’s connectivity. It is mounted prominently in the center of the instrument panel with superb integration that flows with the interior’s lines.

The CT4 benefits from GM’s new digital vehicle platform, an all-new electronic architecture that enables the adoption of the company’s next generation of technologies. The platform enables faster signal transmissions as well as continuous vehicle improvements through over-the-air updates and enhanced cybersecurity measures.

Authentic materials such as leather appointments enhance refinement, while a host of standard comfort and convenience features emphasize Cadillac’s attention to detail:

Keyless entry and push-button starting.

Leather-wrapped steering wheel (heated steering wheel is available).

Full-color dual-display driver information center.

HD Rear Vision Camera.2

LED interior lighting with stealth mode.

Dual-zone automatic climate control with a humidity sensor, dust/particulate filter and rear-seat vents.

Premium audio system with Active Noise Cancellation.

FEATURE FOCUS: SUPER CRUISE1

Cadillac offers the Super Cruise driver assistance feature on the CT4 (available in calendar year 2020). It enables customers to drive hands-free on an expanded range of more than 200,000 miles of compatible highways in the U.S. and Canada, using LiDAR map data, high-precision GPS, a state-of-the-art driver attention system and a network of camera and radar sensors. The driver attention system helps keep drivers engaged by detecting and signaling when drivers need to pay more attention to the road.



CT4-V Details

The first-ever CT4-V blends nimble handling and Cadillac’s signature technology, while infusing the brand’s racing DNA for a dynamic, responsive and exhilarating driving experience.

Powered by a high-output version of the 2.7L Dual-Volute Turbo engine rated at a Cadillac-estimated 325 hp (242 kW); and backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Limited-slip rear differential.

V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 (on RWD) or ZF MVS passive dampers (on AWD).

Vehicle Mode Control with customizable V-Mode.

Brembo front braking system with four-piston fixed calipers.

18-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires4 (all-season tires available with AWD).

Dark exterior accents and mesh grilles; quad exhaust tips and unique rear spoiler. Design that helps reduce rear lift while increasing grip for the rear tires.

Available Super Cruise1 driver assistance feature (2020 calendar year availability.)

Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control.

An additional V-Series variant was previewed at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in June, representing the next step in Cadillac’s V-Series performance legacy.

The CT4 Experience

The CT4 was unveiled to customers through an immersive social media campaign that kicked off with an interactive Instagram story, to be followed by multiple video clips on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, all designed to appeal to viewers’ sensory nature.

“The first-ever Cadillac CT4 changes the sport-luxury sedan game, fusing technology and performance in a distinctive design for customers who want to express themselves,” said Melissa Grady, Cadillac chief marketing officer. “Because the CT4 is equal parts technology and performance, we wanted to reveal it in a way that would stimulate the senses and evoke emotions our customers might feel when behind the wheel.”

Coming Soon

The 2020 CT4 will be available for ordering later this year. It will be manufactured at GM’s Lansing Grand River facility, which received a $211-million investment to build the next-generation Cadillac sedans. Pricing and additional information will be announced closer to the start of regular production.