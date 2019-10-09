Chevrolet has been clear about its plans to run the C8 Corvette around the Nürburgring Nordschleife and Virginia International Raceway. The company has apparently already timed laps in the new 'Vette around the 'Ring but decided to keep the time a secret for now. Corvette Lead Development Engineer Mike Petrucci told Motor Authority that it performed the circuit of the Green Hell in July. Racing driver Oliver Gavin allegedly achieved an even quicker time than the Bowtie expected, Petrucci indicated.

For reference, the quickest 'Vette around the Nordschleife currently is the C7-generation ZR1's lap in 7:04 minutes, and it goes around VIR in 2:37.25. The model's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 LT5 engine makes 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) and 715 pound-feet (969 Newton-meters) of torque.

The current C8 uses a 6.2-liter V8 that makes up to 495 hp (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Newton-meters) with the optional Z51 package. It would be impressive for the new Corvette to get anywhere close to the ZR1's lap times, let alone go quicker, because the latest one is at a 260-hp (194-kW) deficit.

Early indications are that the C8 Corvette offers impressive performance for its price, especially when hotter variants are certainly on the way. An allegedly official booklet of engineering specifications shows the new 'Vette running the quarter-mile in 11.3 seconds at 121 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour). If the figures are accurate, then the latest model is about a second quicker over that distance than a C7 Stingray and is even only a few tenths slower than a C7 Z06.