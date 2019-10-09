The Ford Ranger’s recent return to U.S. shores has been of interest in the States, but it’s easy to forget this midsize truck actually entered global markets several years ago. It’s the best-selling pickup in Europe, and UK-based Ricardo reckons it could have a military application. As such, the automotive-focused upfitting company created this rough-and-ready militarized version of the Ranger for potential use as a defense, security, or rescue vehicle.

How does one turn a Ranger into a battlefield machine? Actually, it’s much like building a cool off-roader. Ricardo upgrades the suspension for better durability and increased ride height, and a beefy set of tires help with grip in areas where roads don’t exist. The brakes are upgraded, and an extensive set of skid plates cover all the sensitive areas underneath. Up top, there’s basically a big roll cage on the open bed, and Ricardo also offers a rollover protection system, though details on what all that entails aren’t mentioned.

Gallery: Ford Ranger Military Demonstrator By Ricardo

7 Photos

From there, modifications take a decidedly different path. For instance, that roll cage on the bed also has provisions for a ring-mounted weapons system – otherwise known as a massive machine gun – and the Ranger’s floor gets thick armor. The glass is naturally bullet-proof, and to help offset the extra mass, Ricardo fits lightweight front and rear bumpers. Under the military-spec olive skin is an upgraded electrical system that can better accommodate things such as complex radio communication gear, and it also has EM shielding.

As for power, Ricardo doesn’t mention any specific upgrades to the Ranger’s standard engine or gearbox. In the European market, that means a 210-horsepower (157-kilowatt) 2.0-liter turbodiesel provides the motivation, and while it may sound a bit weak, this small Ford mill pumps out 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. Power is routed through a 10-speed automatic.

Ricardo’s upfitted Ranger is just a one-off demonstrator at this point, but it certainly casts Ford’s popular mid-sizer in a very different light.