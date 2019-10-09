The 2020 Jeep Wrangler with the 3.0-liter diesel V6 will add a total of $6,000 to the SUV's price, according to JL Wrangler Forums citing a dealer order sheet. The engine will actually add $4,000 to the bottom line, but it will only be available with the eight-speed automatic that will be an additional $2,000.

Gallery: 2018 Jeep Wrangler

246 Photos

The 3.0-liter V6 for the Wrangler Ecodiesel is largely the same as the version available in the Ram 1500, but this variant has a different intake and exhaust. The tweaks result in an output of 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque which is 38 lb-ft (52 Nm) less than the Ram.

All trim levels of the diesel-powered Wrangler come standard with Dana 44 heavy-duty axles. Most versions have a 3.73 axle ratio, except for a 4.10 ratio for the Rubicon. There's an 18-gallon fuel tank.

Identifying a Wrangler Ecodiesel on the street is going to be a challenge. The only aesthetic difference is a small badge on the rear hatch. The exhaust outlet is also larger, but its location means you need to look underneath the SUV to get a good look.

The Wrangler's diesel engine will be on sale before the end of the year. Fuel economy and tow ratings are not yet available. If you like the idea of this torquey engine but need more utility, then the powerplant joins the Gladiator pickup lineup sometime in 2020.

In addition to adding the diesel engine to the range, Wrangler buyers get another powertrain choice in 2020 when a plug-in hybrid option arrives. There aren't yet specifics about it, though.