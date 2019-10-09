Hide press release Show press release

Barrett-Jackson to Auction First Production 2020 Corvette Stingray, VIN 001, for Detroit Children’s Fund During 49th Annual Scottsdale Auction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Oct 2, 2019 – Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, and Chevrolet will auction the first retail production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray during the 49th Annual Scottsdale Auction, January 11-19, 2020, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. 100 percent of the hammer price will benefit the Detroit Children’s Fund. The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray will be on display in the Future Events exhibit this week during the 12th Annual Las Vegas Auction at the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort.

“We’re honored that Chevrolet has selected our 2020 Scottsdale Auction to sell one of the most historically important sports cars of our time,” said Craig Jackson chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ushers in a new era of design and performance that will long be regarded as a milestone for America’s sports car. Witnessing the sale of the first production 2020 will, without a doubt, be one of the hallmarks of next year’s Scottsdale Auction. What makes this sale even more exciting is that 100 percent of the hammer price will benefit the incredible students across the Detroit area.”

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray VIN 001 will be powered by a 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine and comes equipped with the Z51 performance package. Called “the jewel in the center,” the Corvette’s naturally aspirated V8 engine is attached to an 8-speed, dual-clutch transmission capable of 495 horsepower and 470 ft/lbs of torque ‒ the most horsepower and torque for any entry Corvette. This jet fighter-inspired Corvette rides on coilover springs and monotube shocks, magnetic ride control and features massive front and rear four-piston Brembo breaks.

“Over the years Chevrolet has partnered with Barrett-Jackson to raise millions of dollars for charity through the auction of many VIN 001 vehicles,” said Sean Finegan, Chevrolet Manager of Corporate Events. “Since its debut in July, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has raced its way into the hearts of performance enthusiasts around the globe. We’re excited to team up with Barrett-Jackson again and auction the first retail production Corvette in Scottsdale in January to benefit Detroit Children’s Fund. It’s only fitting that VIN 001 begin its legacy on the block to help build up and invest in the lives of students across this great city.”

The Detroit Children’s Fund offers training, resources and supplies to underfunded public schools in the greater Detroit area. It works to bridge the gaps in funding and expertise, directing resources and best practices that are proven to help schools improve on the whole. In addition, the Detroit Children’s Fund helps schools acquire the technology and training they need to make and monitor progress, as well as provides computers, textbooks and other learning tools essential for student learning.

“Barrett-Jackson has set the stage for the sale of some of the most iconic VIN 001, prototype and first production vehicles of our time,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “We couldn’t be more proud to continue that tradition with help from Chevrolet and the sale of the first retail production mid-engine Corvette to support the wonderful kids of the Detroit area. This beautiful Corvette Stingray is going to set new standards in the sports car world, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of its history. If you were looking for a fantastic reason to be in Scottsdale next January, this is it.”

The 2019 Las Vegas Auction will be offering an exclusive preview of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette as well as a select offering of vehicles for the 2020 Scottsdale Auction to all ticket holders.