The Hellcat-powered Ram Rebel TRX is a very poorly kept secret, but the mystery is when it arrives. This builder isn't patient enough to wait for the real thing, so the company now has a Hellcat-powered Ram before FCA is able to put one on the road.

This RebHell as the clip refers to it looks like something straight from the factory. In addition to the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 under the hood, there's a subtle body kit that gives the truck wider fenders for covering the bigger wheels with off-road tires. An upgraded radiator and oil cooler make sure nothing runs too hot. The intake breathes both out of a vent in the hood and from a hole in the grille.

This is still a fairly recent build, and there's more powertrain tuning to do. Still, the best run on the drag strip is 13.24 seconds, and this time is pretty impressive since this truck is on off-road tires. The supercharged V8 makes a tremendous noise, too.

The drivetrain setup still needs some work though. During a later run down the drag strip, the Ram breaks its rear axle during the burnout and snaps the front while under acceleration. Apparently, the Hellcat is a bit too powerful for the stock components. The next step for the RebHell is to install stronger Dana 60 axles.

Based on spy photos (above), the real Rebel TRX reportedly has more than just the Hellcat engine to make it special. Rumors suggest there are ARB air lockers on both axles, dual Bilstein shocks at each corner, a higher ride height, and improved brakes. The current speculation suggests the truck debuting for the 2021 model year.