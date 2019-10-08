Ford Mustang owners have a reputation for being boisterous when leaving car meetups, often resulting in crashes. This owner does nothing to diminish that infamy by promptly rolling the car while attempting to show off when driving away from a cars and coffee event.

Judging by the taillights and 5.0 badge, this is a 2013 or 2014 Mustang GT, which means the driver has at least 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) on tap from the V8 engine. The person attempts a burnout, and the rear end clearly gets loose. The car then veers off the road, and by then, it's too late to save the machine. The vehicle slides into the grassy median. The driver side of the Mustang hits the curvature of the ditch, and the coupe then spins onto the side. By the end, the Ford is on its roof.

A second video (above) picks up where the other one stops and shows people rushing to the scene. The driver is able to climb out the passenger side. He is the only person in the car. Afterward, the guy seems shaken but unharmed.

The clip also shows the Mustang back on its wheels. The crash bent the roof and crushed the windshield. There was also a serious crumple in the front fender, and clods of grass were hanging off the body. With police at the scene, people begin streaming out of the cars and coffee meetup.

The lesson here is not to drive like this on public roads. A highway is not the place for sliding your car, and this person could have seriously injured, if not killed, himself. He's lucky. Leave this kind of driving to a closed course.