The Chevrolet Colorado mid-size pickup truck goes under the knife for the 2021 model year and emerges with revisions to its front and rear ends, including a new bow-tie badge on its grille and the word “Chevrolet” embossed across its tailgate.

Gallery: 2021 Chevrolet Colorado

6 Photos

In order to further differentiate the Colorado’s various trims, the truck’s WT, LT, and Z71 trims boast a new grille and lower fascia design that’s different from that of the butcher ZR2. The off-road-ready trim is the sole Colorado model to feature flow-through lettering in its grille. The badging complements the ZR2’s menacing lower fascia that seemingly blends the grille into the front bumper.

Additionally, the ZR2 adds red tow hooks to its exterior, which complement its lengthy list of off-road-minded features. This includes Multimatic dampers, front and rear electronically locking differentials, a 2.0-inch lift and 3.5-inch wider track relative to the standard Colorado, and a slew of skid plates to protect the underbody bits.

Chevrolet isn’t spilling what’s under the updated Colorado’s hood, but we expect the current crop of powertrains to carryover. This includes today’s 186-hp turbodiesel 2.8-liter inline-four, 200-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-four, and 308-hp 3.6-liter V6 engines.



The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado makes its debut at the 2019 Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic in Laughlin, Nevada on October 10th, while the ZR2 formally shows its face at the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show in Las Vegas, Nevada in early November. Pricing remains unannounced, but Chevrolet states its updated mid-size pickup goes on sale in 2020.