We’ve been watching Papadakis Racing’s effort to build a 1,000-horsepower B58 race engine for the 2020 Toyota Supra. We covered the teardown of the engine back in August, and it was an eye-opening experience even for those not versed in engine speak. The video detailed some of the interesting features in the 3.0-liter inline-six, including its controversial electronic oil metering sensor that replaces the tried-and-true dipstick. That’s something we touched on in another article, but for our purposes here, let’s look at the B58’s reassembly.

We’ll let the video spell out all the details on the upgraded parts, and there are plenty of them. The bulk of the changes come in the rebuilt head, which was gone through extensively with improved porting and upgraded valvetrain components. Interestingly, this build utilizes a stock head gasket, and gearheads might find that surprising considering the extra boost this engine will be running. During the teardown phase it was mentioned that the engine seemed well-built to handle big power from the factory, and this head gasket is part of BMW’s magic. However, a custom set of upgraded head studs were used so the head could be torqued to the block just a bit tighter.

Gallery: 1,000-Horsepower Supra Engine Build

16 Photos

Another part of the BMW, um, magic resulted in a bit of extra work during the reassembly. Apparently there are no timing marks on the crank pulley to properly set the timing for the camshafts. Lest we forget, the B58 has all its timing gear at the back of the engine, so some of the valvetrain components had to come back out so the engine could be flipped over. That’s because the flexplate and oil pan must be installed so the cam timing can be properly set.

With that set, the rest of the engine came together rather easily. This build actually uses a custom intake that was 3D printed in aluminum (yes, printed in aluminum) and the engine is capped with a red version of the Supra’s stock valve cover. The exhaust manifold and turbo setup were the final pieces of the puzzle.

The next step for this project is to see whether the work paid off. It’s slated for dyno testing in the near future, and we’ll cover that video as soon as it posts.